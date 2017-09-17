Worrisome trade data

The data released last Friday revealed that India’s current account deficit in the first quarter of 2017-18 is at its highest level in four years, at 2.4 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), or $14.3 billion. This was driven by rising imports of gold, which were 69 per cent higher year-on-year. Imports overall rose by over 20 per cent year-on-year in August, while exports rose by only 10 per cent. Thus, the trade deficit in the month increased to $11.64 billion; it was $7.7 billion in the same month last year. Fortunately, there is no immediate threat of a crisis, since foreign ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?