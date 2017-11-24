Bajaj Finserv offers lowest interest rate of 8.30% on home loans

Bajaj Finserv, through its lending arm, Bajaj Ltd., announced the lowest ever on home and balance transfer in its limited period offer.

Home buyers can now avail a loan at 8.30 per cent for a loan value above Rs 30 lakh. Currently, it is one of the lowest offered by any financial institution in the country.

is also offering the highest top-up value of Rs 50 lakh for applicants opting for balance transfer at a minimal interest rate. The top-up amount can be used for different purpose like new home decor and improvement, wedding or holiday expenses, or second home investment through a very simple process. This unique proposition of balance transfer with a top-up from could ensure lower and savings on EMI's.

The offer is open to all customers applying for new and ones seeking balance transfer from November 23 to 29, 2017.

Home from come bundled with other added advantages like instant approval, three holiday, speedy disbursal and much more.

Customers availing a from can avail a three holiday which allows the customer to start repaying the loan three months post the disbursal. In this period customers can divert the funds towards setting up their home and plan their finances better.

Applying for with is an easy and convenient process wherein the customer can check their eligibility online and calculate their through the calculator with the flexibility of choosing their tenor.

On fulfillment of the eligibility criteria, the loan is approved within five minutes and a representative gets in touch with the customer immediately. Applicants can apply for a with minimum and basic documents like identity proof, address proof, income details and bank statement.

offers a door step service for collecting the customer's documents as per time convenient to customer.