Bajaj Finserv offers lowest interest rate of 8.30% on home loans

Bajaj Finserv, through its lending arm, Bajaj Finance Ltd., announced the lowest ever interest rates on home loans and home loan balance transfer in its limited period offer.
Home buyers can now avail a loan at 8.30 per cent for a loan value above Rs 30 lakh. Currently, it is one of the lowest interest rates offered by any financial institution in the country.
Bajaj Finserv is also offering the highest top-up value of Rs 50 lakh for applicants opting for balance transfer at a minimal interest rate. The top-up amount can be used for different purpose like new home decor and improvement, wedding or holiday expenses, or second home investment through a very simple process. This unique proposition of home loan balance transfer with a top-up from Bajaj Finserv could ensure lower interest rates and savings on EMI's.
The offer is open to all customers applying for new loans and ones seeking home loan balance transfer from November 23 to 29, 2017.
Home loans from Bajaj Finserv come bundled with other added advantages like instant approval, three EMI holiday, speedy disbursal and much more.
Customers availing a home loan from Bajaj Finserv can avail a three EMI holiday which allows the customer to start repaying the loan three months post the disbursal. In this period customers can divert the funds towards setting up their home and plan their finances better.
Applying for home loan with Bajaj Finserv is an easy and convenient process wherein the customer can check their eligibility online and calculate their EMI through the home loan EMI calculator with the flexibility of choosing their tenor.
On fulfillment of the eligibility criteria, the loan is approved within five minutes and a representative gets in touch with the customer immediately. Applicants can apply for a home loan with minimum and basic documents like identity proof, address proof, income details and bank statement.
Bajaj Finserv offers a door step service for collecting the customer's documents as per time convenient to customer.
