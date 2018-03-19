Buy into international funds when Indian equity returns run dry

At a time when the trailing three-month return for most equity fund categories have turned negative, one category that is still in the positive is international funds (return 4.22 per cent; source: Value Research), underlining the ability of these funds to act as portfolio diversifiers. Like most investors globally, Indian investors too have a home bias. The bulk of their portfolio is invested in and they are often reluctant to invest abroad. The home bias tends to get more pronounced when the Indian markets are doing well. According to experts, however, having a 10-20 per cent (of the equity portfolio) exposure to international funds can make your journey smoother by counterbalancing the underperformance in Indian markets. Various equity markets perform at different points of time. In 2011, for instance, the Indian market was down in the dumps, with the Nifty giving a return of -24.90 per cent. That year the S&P 500 (the US index) fell only -1.12 per cent. By investing in international markets with which the Indian market has a low correlation, (the US is an example), an Indian investor can make his portfolio more stable. "Investing in international funds adds geographical diversification to your portfolio, just as you get asset class diversification by investing in large-cap, mid-cap, bond funds, etc. This reduces concentration risk as different markets don't always move in tandem," says Nikhil Banerjee, co-founder, Mintwalk. International diversification also helps to safeguard the portfolio against currency risk.

Over the long term, the Indian rupee tends to depreciate against major global currencies such as the US dollar. In future, most affluent Indians will have financial goals that have to be funded in the dollar. These could include children's higher education, foreign travel, etc. Having a part of your portfolio invested in a foreign currency denominated fund will help you guard against the risk of rupee depreciation.