Get more for every rupee spent

Pune has continued to be a remarkable realty market despite the slowdown witnessed in residential sales and new launches. It has bucked the trend. Many localities in the city, including Keshav Nagar, have gained popularity with the new class of buyers who are more sensitive to the concept of “want more for every rupee spent”. Keshav Nagar is one of the fast-developing locations of Pune's Eastern suburbs and falls within the Mundhwa micro-market. The area benefits from its advantageous proximity to Koregaon Park, of which Mundhwa is now considered an extension, ...