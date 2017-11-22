Steer clear of expensive IPOs

Year 2017 has turned out to be a blockbuster year for the primary markets.

So far this year, 33 companies have raised Rs 65,923 crore through their initial public offerings (IPOs), far exceeding the previous record of Rs 34,179 crore raised in 2007, according to data from Prime Database. Many more IPOs are in the pipeline — 12 companies have received Sebi approval to raise Rs 8,120 crore, while another 10 have filed their offer documents to raise Rs 18,011 crore. However, as the IPO boom gets underway, there is a growing concern that promoters are pricing their issues ...