Achche din will come only when Congress returns to power in 2019: Rahul

"The prime minister mocked MGNREGA and said labour only digs ditches. He should tell why demand for MGNREGA work is up now," he added.
He asserted that the prime minister did not even understand the "concept of demonetisation" and went ahead with the move "without asking anybody".
Taking another dig at Modi, Gandhi said Yoga guru Ramdev has probably advised PM Modi on demonetisation.
"The prime minister knows he can not hide behind schemes like Skill India and Yoga. So, his primary economic advisor Ramdev had probably advised him on note ban," the Congress vice-president noted.
