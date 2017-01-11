Achche din will come only when Congress returns to power in 2019: Rahul

Congress vice president, on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister saying "achche din will come only when Congress returns to power in 2019". He also reflected on the sufferings of the common people in the wake of demonetisation.





"The prime minister mocked MGNREGA and said labour only digs ditches. He should tell why demand for MGNREGA work is up now," he added. "The prime minister needs to spend some time with the poor and farmers of the country and ask them why suddenly people are running to villages for jobs?" Gandhi said speaking at the Jan Vedna Sammelan in the national capital.

The Gandhi scion underlined that achche din will only return when Congress party comes to power in 2019.

"Today they (BJP) have weakened every institution. For the first time time in history the prime minister of India is being ridiculed. Every economist is calling it (demonetisation) a bad move," Gandhi said.



He asserted that the prime minister did not even understand the "concept of demonetisation" and went ahead with the move "without asking anybody".

"Today I read in newspaper that PM said he will transform India. But PM needs to ask himself why suddenly auto sales have fallen," Gandhi said.



Taking another dig at Modi, Gandhi said Yoga guru Ramdev has probably advised PM Modi on demonetisation.



"The prime minister knows he can not hide behind schemes like Skill India and Yoga. So, his primary economic advisor Ramdev had probably advised him on note ban," the Congress vice-president noted.

On Wednesday, the Jan Vedna convention of the Congress party began at the Talkatora Stadium with screening of short films on former prime minister Indira Gandhi and demonetisation.

The convention will focus on the the party's future course of action in its protest against demonetisation. The party will also pass a resolution to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of Indira Gandhi in November.

The party will also release the 'Haal behal, Jan Vedna ke 2.5 saal' booklet.