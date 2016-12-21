BJP calls Mamata 'maharani of corruption', rejects her charges

Calling West Bengal Chief Minister 'maharani of corruption', The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday said police were doing their work and it was not a part of political vendetta.

"What Mamata is doing against Hindus in Bengal? The way they are being assaulted is a political vendetta. The police will do what they have to and it is not a part of political vendetta," said leader Siddharth Nath Singh.

Singh further said Mamata is talking about raids in Delhi and Tamil Nadu, but she has forgotten that raids were also conducted on bureaucrats in Rajasthan, where it is BJP's government.

Taking a jibe at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief, Singh said that Mamata is called the 'maharani of corruption', but now she has to answer not only for the Saradha and Narada scams but also the Rs 10,000-crore Rose Valley scam.

"We are working within the frame of Constitution. There are checks and balances within the Constitution to keep a check on the functioning of government and whoever will violate it, will be pulled up," he said.

He further said being in such position Mamata should have welcomed government's initiative, but she is opposing it which indicates that she is trying to protect the corrupt people.

"She should first reply what is she scared of? Is she trying to protect any bureaucrat in West Bengal?" he asked.

Earlier in the day, Mamata said the raids by central agencies devalue the institution of a head of civil service and alleged that this vindictive, unethical and technically improper action was disturbing the country's federal structure.

"Earlier the Principal Secretary of @ArvindKejriwal was raided and harassed. Now i read Chief Secretary TN also raided. Why this vindictive, unethical, technically improper action? Is it only to disturb the federal structure?" Mamata tweeted.

Escalating her attack on the Centre, Mamata asked, "Why don't they raid Amit Shah and others who are collecting money? While corruption needs to be condemned strongly, raid on TN Chief Sec by Central agencies devalues the institution of a head of civil service."

The chief asserted that proper procedure of the raid should have been to take the state leadership into confidence and removing the person in question from his post prior to any preemptive action based on the information.