Kerala govt to convene meeting of all CMs over new cattle laws

All chief ministers to discuss Centre's ban on sale of cattle at animal markets for slaughter

The on Wednesday decided to convene a meeting of all chief ministers to discuss the Centre's ban on sale of cattle at animal markets for slaughter.



The decision comes days after Chief Minister wrote to his counterparts appealing them to stand together and oppose the "anti-federal" move.



"We want to call a meeting of all chief ministers to discuss the issue relating to the ban," Vijayan told reporters here after a Cabinet meeting.



He also indicated that the state would legally challenge the notification which banned sale and purchase of cattle for slaughter.



Asked if any date had been finalised for the proposed chief ministers' meeting, Vijayan said said they wanted it to be held at the earliest.



The also decided to convene a special session of the after discussions with Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala.



Vijayan said the state cannot accept the new regulations. "This has to be questioned legally as it is unconstitutional," he said.



Asked if the state will move the High Court or the Supreme Court, the chief minister said the matter will be first discussed with legal experts.



In his letter to his counterparts, Vijayan had said, "Unless we stand together and oppose this anti-federal, anti- democratic and anti-secular move, it may mark the beginning of a series of similar measures aimed at destroying the federal democratic fabric and secular culture of our country."



Vijayan had also shot off a letter to Prime Minister opposing the ban and urging him to withdraw the new regulations, which is facing protests in some states, including Tamil Nadu and

