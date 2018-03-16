Mamata, Chamling meet to resolve differences between Bengal and Sikkim

Chief Minister and her counterpart Kumar Chamling on Friday agreed to bury the hatchet on the issue and work together for peace and development in both the states.

The two chief ministers held a meeting at the mini-secretariat here today.

Later, at a joint press conference, they said the differences that arose between them during the disturbances in last year were a matter of the past.

"We are neighbouring states. Both of us need a good understanding to maintain peace and promote development works. All misunderstandings are over now," they said, adding that "all the problems and petty issues" between the two states would be sorted out and coordination strengthened.

Chamling promised to cooperate with in all the development initiatives in the hills. Banerjee, in turn, assured Chamling of her government's cooperation for Sikkim's development.

"Because of their strategic locations, both and need peace and development for growth and prosperity," said.

Stating that Sikkim's presence at the just-concluded Business Summit could have helped the region attract more investments, the (TMC) supremo invited Chamling to its next edition.

Chamling too invited to

Stating that a major share of tourists to was from West Bengal, said she would ensure that between the two states was smooth.

"Bengalis constitute a major chunk of Sikkim's total tourist volume. I too love Sikkim, its capital Gangtok and several other places. We have to think about the tourists. Vehicles from both sides will move freely and officials from both the states will take appropriate measures in this regard," she said.

had, last month, accused of fuelling the unrest in She had also alleged that those with vested interests in did not want development in the hills of Bengal.

"The vested interests in trigger violence in by using money, so that tourists flock to that state and the business increases there," she had said.

Chamling had voiced support to the demand for a separate state of during the over-three-month-long agitation last year and written to Rajnath Singh, saying the statehood would fulfil the demand of the people of the hills, bring permanent peace in the region and benefit

The government too had written to Singh, protesting against Chamling's support to the demand.

The relation between the two states was also hit as was alleged to have given shelter to fugitive Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief