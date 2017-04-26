MCD election result 2017 LIVE: BJP calls it a mandate against Kejriwal and AAP

4:44 PM BJP National President Amit Shah. Photo: PTI
4:42 PM
4:28 PM
Counting for MCD elections 2017 has ended. Here's the final tally:
BJP – 184 wards
AAP – 46 wards
Congress – 30 wards
Others - 10 wards
Polling in two other wards was cancelled after candidates’ deaths.
3:39 PM
MCD overall: 170/172
BJP: 183
Congress: 32
AAP: 44
Others: 11
3:26 PM Delhi has rejected the politics of drama & agitation, and overwhelmingly supported develpment agenda of BJP: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
3:23 PM
3:21 PM Senior Congress leader & AICC General Secretary Gurudas Kamat resigns from all party posts.
3:03 PM
3:02 PM
3:00 PM MCD overall: 170/172
BJP: 184
Congress: 31
AAP: 44
Others: 11
2:54 PM Arvind Kejriwal must resign: Manoj Tiwari
2:51 PM Both of us (Me & Maken) in a way failed in our responsibility, party should have opportunity to put things in order & improve situation: PC Chacko
2:43 PM
2:42 PM "The BJP is working for the past 10 years with the MCD. That party has done nothing but spread corruption, Dengue, Chikungunya and pollution. Despite of that the number of seats BJP has got is not believable. We will do analysis of the reason behind our defeat," Sisodia said.
2:41 PM MCD election 2017: Threat for AAP govt, Delhi may see early Assembly polls
2:25 PM PC Chacko offers to resign as Congress Delhi in-charge
2:23 PM In the East municipal corporation, the BJP won 27 wards while the AAP got only six seats. In the civic body, the Congress bagged six seats.
2:22 PM BJP won 35 seats and the Aam Aadmi Party managed to get 15 seats in North MCD.
2:22 PM The BJP is headed for a landslide victory winning 103 wards while the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress bagged 26 and 8 seats respectively in initial results of the municipal corporation elections.
2:16 PM Ex-AAP leader Mayank Gandhi slams Arvind Kejriwal for poor show.
2:11 PM Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanks people of Delhi for voting for BJP in the MCD polls.
2:08 PM MCD results have once again shown the immense faith people of India have in the leadership of PM Modi, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
2:06 PM Congress should have done aggressive campaigning for MCD polls: Sheila Dikshit
1:57 PM AAP's Alka Lamba offers resignation post MCD polls defeat
1:56 PM Will run Delhi civic bodies based on Modi's vision: Arvinder Singh Lovely
1:49 PM BJP's remarkable victory in MCD polls is reaffirmation of people's faith in PM's leadership and Shri Amit Shah's organisational skills
1:34 PM Kathni aur karni mein antar pad gaya hai (there's a difference between what is said and done): Anna Hazare on AAP
1:33 PM
1:25 PM
1:12 PM Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari addresses media
12:59 PM
12:57 PM We dedicate this win to CRPF jawans who lost their lives in Sukma attack: Manoj Tiwari, BJP Delhi Chief
12:56 PM
North Delhi: 103/104
BJP: 68
Congress: 14
AAP: 19
Others: 2
12:56 PM
East Delhi: 63/64
BJP: 48
Congress: 3
AAP: 10
Others: 2
12:55 PM
South Delhi: 104/104
BJP: 70
Congress: 11
AAP: 17
oTHERS: 6
12:51 PM AAP spent 2 years in blamegame: BJP
12:46 PM BJP didn't sweep streets in 10 years but swept MCD polls again; here's why
12:45 PM MCD election result: EVM 'manipulation' is the 'bitter truth', claims AAP
12:43 PM Think President should dismiss Delhi Govt and order fresh elections. AAP support has evaporated. It was done in 1977, SC also upheld it: Subramanian Swamy
12:40 PM
MCD overall: 270/272
BJP: 185
Congress: 27
AAP: 47
Others: 11
12:31 PM Kejriwal turned the MCD election "into a personal referendum on his popularity," says Yogendra Yadav
12:28 PM Taking responsibility for defeat in all 3 wards, I offer to resign as MLA and from all party posts: Alka Lamba, AAP
12:27 PM
12:26 PM This victory stands for the sincere trust & support that people have placed in PM Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas': Piyush Goyal
12:25 PM Congratulations to BJP karyakartas and Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari on registering an emphatic victory in MCD polls: Rajnath Singh
12:24 PM In a strong "personal message" to Arvind Kejriwal, old friend Mayank Gandhi has accused him of "manipulating" his supporters in order to become the Prime Minister in 2019 election, and asked him to choose between his "ego and the nation."
12:19 PM Lalu can now claim that BJP won because he never campaigned for RJD candidates, Sushil Kumar Modi
12:18 PM
12:17 PM Delhi MCD poll results prove that people have put seal of approval on PM's leadership and his 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' principle: Amit Shah
12:13 PM
12:10 PM
Amit Shah: This victory bolsters BJP's governance record of the last three years at the centre
12:06 PM
MCD overall: 270/272
BJP: 185
Congress: 28
AAP: 46
Others: 11
12:05 PM BJP leaders had written books on EVM tampering ,now same leaders saying EVMs are fine: Manish Sisodia
12:04 PM For 1 year I will not take up any post in the party, will work as a party worker: Ajay Maken
12:04 PM We have made a reasonable comeback, but I had hoped to do better in Delhi Mcd Election 2017 : Ajay Maken, Congress
12:03 PM Election Commission ko EVM pe jaanch karni chahiye. While if we can't trust EVM, we must trust EC: Ajay Maken
12:00 PM MCD elections 2017: Cong didn't invite me to campaign, says Sheila Dikshit
11:51 AM We would have accepted this verdict had there been a difference in 2-3 seats. Such a huge win not possible without rigging: Manish Sisodia
11:50 AM As Congress Delhi President, I take moral responsibility for the loss and hence offer my resignation: Ajay Maken
11:48 AM I thank the people Delhi for electing BJP in all three municipalities: Amit Shah
11:46 AM
People of Delhi have rejected negative politics, politics of excuses: Amit Shah
11:44 AM
Amit Shah addresses the media on MCD result elections
11:43 AM BJP's win was impossible without EVM tampering: Manish Sisodia
11:42 AM Manish Sisodia addresses media on MCD election results 2017
11:36 AM
MCD overall: 270/272
BJP: 187
Congress: 28
AAP: 44
Others: 10
11:34 AM In its 10-year rule, BJP has destroyed MCD: AAP
11:26 AM MCD result: BJP's Rajesh Kumar wins from Karol Bagh in MCD North
11:24 AM
MCD overall: 270/272
BJP: 188
Congress: 28
AAP: 43
Others: 10
11:14 AM Not just us, everyone is skeptical about EVM tampering: Ashish Khetan
11:06 AM MCD result: BJP's Gurjeet Kaur wins from Bhajan Pura in MCD East
11:05 AM
AAP's Ashutosh: Difficult to digest that people haven't voted for AAP despite halving electricity rates, giving free water, improving schools and hospitals
11:02 AM
MCD overall: 270/272
BJP: 189
Congress: 32
AAP: 41
Others: 8
10:57 AM Winning and losing is a part of democracy, one must accept mandate of the people with maturity: Nitin Gadkari
10:55 AM First win coming in for AAP in MCD election results 2017: Ashok Kumar of AAP wins Shakurpur of North Delhi
10:50 AM
10:49 AM I did not campaign in MCD election because I was not asked to by the Congress party: Sheila Dikshit
10:46 AM "Lesson & message" for "EVM Vilaap Mandli"- Instead of blaming EVM, respect people’s mandate & do introspection: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
10:45 AM
10:44 AM MCD overall: 270/272
BJP: 67
Congress: 12
AAP: 43
Others; 10
10:41 AM AAP has a bright future. It took BJP an entire decade to win its first state: Raghav Chadha
10:38 AM MCD 2017 election result: BJP leads in 71 wards; Congress, AAP rally behind
10:37 AM AAP's Ashutosh questioned how the BJP could win MCD election despite massive allegations of corruption
10:32 AM MCD Election Results: Civic polls a beginning for Swaraj India, says Yogendra Yadav
10:28 AM
10:21 AM Kiran Walia, Delhi Congress: The party will accept the mandate, whatever it may be. “I do agree that there is a wave of BJP. People are giving votes to BJP just because of Modi Ji,” she told ANI.
10:20 AM In East Delhi Municipal Corporation, the BJP was leading in 20 wards, AAP in 2 and Congress in 5 wards
10:20 AM In South Delhi Municipal Corporation, the BJP was leading in 44 wards, the AAP in 13 and Congress in 9
10:19 AM In North Delhi Municipal Corporation, the BJP was ahead in 48 wards, the AAP in 13 and the Congress in 9 wards
10:17 AM
10:17 AM
10:16 AM MCD Election Results: Can you give me a single reason why voters in Delhi have voted for BJP: Ashutosh, BJP
10:14 AM MCD Election result: BJP only viable option available to voter today & that is why BJP given mandate at every level; thank voter of Delhi: J Singh, Union Minister
10:13 AM
10:08 AM MCD Election result: Gopal Rai says BJP won due to EVM tampering
10:02 AM
10:01 AM Delhi Election Results 2017: AAP has already conceded defeat: Manoj Tiwari
10:00 AM In Yamuna Vihar, the presence of cops has been increased ahead of the impending announcement of winners.
9:56 AM
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra: Three A's which are responsible for "A" Kejriwal's loss:
1)Arrogance
2)Abuses & Accusations
3)Ambitions of Self over Aspirations of Delhi
9:55 AM BJP, Congress and AAP key players in the contest 3/3
9:53 AM Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress are neck and neck as they scramble for the number 2 slot.
9:52 AM MCD Election result: The trends across all television channels are now quite uniform. The BJP is not facing any competition either from the Congress or the AAP.
9:51 AM The BJP is leading in all three corporations. But the party said it will not celebrate its victory. “It is because of the Sukma incident,” BJP’s Delhi spokesperson Aman Sinha said. Maoists killed 25 paramilitary personnel and injured six in Chhattisgarh’s south Sukma region on Monday, in an ambush possibly to thwart a crucial road link the government believes would hurt the rebels.
9:45 AM BJP respects the supreme sacrifice of our brave jawans, will not celebrate MCD victory : Manoj Tiwari, BJP
9:42 AM MCD Election First results: BJP wins from Janakpuri West and Janakpuri East
9:41 AM MCD overall: 270/270
BJP: 184
Congress: 40
AAP: 37
Others: 9
9:38 AM Delhi has made its preference for the BJP: Yogendra Yadav, the founder of Swaraj India
9:37 AM Trends out for all 270 seats for MCD Polls. BJP leading on 183 seats, Congress on 40 & AAP on 37 wards
9:35 AM No celebrations for the prospective victory as we are sad because of Sukhma incidents that claimed lives of jawans: Manoj Tiwari
9:34 AM Sisodia among other leaders reached Kejriwal's Civil Lines residence here as counting trends for the Delhi Municipal Corporation polls showed the Aam Aadmi Party trailing at third spot
9:32 AM BJP will win with overwhelming majority, said Manoj Tiwari ahead of counting.
9:30 AM Senior AAP leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visit Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence
9:27 AM MCD polls: Congress has clear leads in Quraish Nagar and Kondli
9:22 AM State EC official trends: BJP-109, AAP-28, Congress-22, Independent-1
9:21 AM Delhi civic election: BJP leading in more than half the wards in all 3 MCDs
9:20 AM Arvind Kejriwal is a drama queen. He should apply for a spot in Comedy Nights with Kapil Sharma: BJP's Shazia Ilmi
9:18 AM MCD Election: After 2015 drubbing, BJP reviving in Capital; Leading in Civil Lines, Narela and Alipur
9:16 AM MCD Election: Modi wave beat's BJP anti-incumbency
9:13 AM Counting underway for Delhi MCD Elections 2017 at Akshardham counting centre
9:12 AM BJP is leading by huge margin in the South corporation with the Congress a distant second
9:11 AM BJP leading in Punjabi Bagh, Raja Garden and Dwarka in South Delhi Municipal Corporation wards.
9:10 AM MCD election: Over 71 lakh electorates exercised their franchise to choose 270 ward councillors for three corporations.
9:10 AM The BSP and the JD(U) have fielded 211 and 95 candidates respectively while the SP has entered the fray with 28.
9:09 AM Congress had managed to win 77 seats while BSP 15 seats in three civic bodies.
9:09 AM In 2012, BJP had won 59 seats in North Delhi, 44 in South Delhi and 35 seats in East Delhi.
9:08 AM Swaraj India, led by activist Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan, made its electoral debut with the MCD polls.
9:07 AM Swaraj India's Yogendra Yadav has already expressed his indifference to the MCD Election 2017 result saying it doesn't matter, as the party has achieved an 'ethical' and political victory in this election.
9:02 AM BJP heads for a 2/3rd victory
8:54 AM Trends look in tune with what I saw during campaigning. People have faith in policies of BJP & leadership of PM: Harsh Vardhan, BJP
8:53 AM State EC official trends: BJP-73, Congress-16 , AAP-13 , Independent-1
8:51 AM People want BJP in power and they know BJP can provide good governance. We will fulfill all promises: Vijay Goel
8:50 AM BJP leads in over 60 seats, Congress at second spot and AAP at a distant third MCD Polls 2017
8:47 AM Polling was held on Sunday in 270 of the 272 wards of the three municipal corporations. The election to two wards has been postponed because candidates died.
8:46 AM MCD election result: The Congress is leading in Zakir Nagar, Vasant Vihar
8:43 AM MCD election result: Bhagwant Mann said overconfidence of certain leaders of the party high command spoiled AAP's prospects in Punjab
8:42 AM State EC official trends: BJP-44, Congress-10, AAP-4, Independent-1
8:41 AM
MCD Overall: 253/270
BJP: 165
Congress: 54
AAP: 28
Others: 6
8:36 AM MCD Polls 2017: Aam Aadmi Party leading in Inder Puri in NDMC
8:36 AM BJP is ahead in all three municipal corporations with 75 seats, Congress - 20, AAP - 12
8:34 AM The BJP has dominated the MCD for the last decade
8:34 AM BJP chief Amit Shah told party workers that a win for the BJP today will be a stepping stone to victory in the next Delhi Assembly elections
8:33 AM A confident BJP has targeted winning over 200 of the 272 wards in the MCD North (104 wards), MCD south (104 wards) and MCD East (64 wards).
8:32 AM
MCD Election Results 2017: East Delhi Municipal Corporation (52/63)
BJP: 39
Congress: 8
AAP: 3
Others: 2
8:29 AM
Early trends show BJP leading in Delhi MCD Elections 2017 with Congress second and AAP a close third
8:28 AM
MCD Election Results 2017: East Delhi Municipal Corporation (12/16)
BJP: 7
Congress: 3
AAP: 1
Others: 1
8:27 AM MCD elections 2017: How the EVM row unfolded as AAP, Cong, BJP fight it out
8:27 AM Congress leading in South Delhi. The SDMC has 104 wards
8:23 AM MCD Election: BJP is seeking to retain the turf it has held for the last 10 years
8:22 AM The three major parties — Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the Congress Party — are contesting the MCD Election 2017
8:21 AM The CVoter-ABP exit poll claimed the BJP was likely to sweep Delhi with 218 seats, limiting the AAP and Congress to 24 and 22 seats respectively
8:18 AM India Today-Axis exit poll claimed the BJP may bag anything between 202 and 220 seats, while the AAP and the Congress will score something around 23-35 and 19-31 respectively
8:17 AM Early trends of MCD Election result 2017: BJP leading in Moti Nagar, Rani Bagh & Timarpur
8:12 AM MCD Election result 2017: BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari offers prayers ahead of result
8:10 AM MCD Election result 2017: Sunday's polling for Delhi's north, south and east municipal corporations drew a voter turnout of 53.58 per cent
8:05 AM EVM tampering row this MCD Polls: On April 23rd Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal raised concerns about the reliability of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), alleging that many machines were malfunctioning.
8:05 AM
MCD Election Result 2017: Voting begins
7:54 AM MCD Election result 2017: Though the exit polls have predicted a rout for the Aam Aadmi Party in the municipal elections, the party leaders have been claiming a different result
5:22 AM Initial trends are expected to come in by 11 am
5:21 AM The civic polls were held on 23 April which saw a voter turnout of 53%
5:17 AM Security personnel belonging to Delhi Police, paramilitary forces and the Home Guards will keep watch at the counting centres.
5:14 AM Counting of votes for the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections will begin at 8 am.
