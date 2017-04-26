MCD election result 2017 LIVE: BJP calls it a mandate against Kejriwal and AAP

Enter the characters shown in the image.

MCD Election Results: BJP retains all three municipal corporations in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister on Monday warned of launching a "movement" if the MCD exit poll results, which have predicted a BJP sweep, come true.

* The CVoter-ABP exit poll claimed the BJP was likely to sweep Delhi with 218 seats, limiting the AAP and to 24 and 22 seats respectively.

* India Today-Axis exit poll claimed the BJP may bag anything between 202 and 220 seats, while the AAP and the will score something around 23-35 and 19-31 respectively.

The result will also determine whether the sway of Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, which had stunned all by bagging 67 seats out of 70 in the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls, still holds and whether the party would be able to put behind its humiliating Rajouri Garden bypoll defeat. Kejriwal’s party had also suffered a defeat in Punjab and a whitewash in Goa Assembly polls.

The counting of votes polled in 270 wards began at 8 am. Security personnel belonging to Delhi Police, paramilitary forces and the Home Guards will keep watch at the counting centres. The civic polls were held on 23 April which saw a voter turnout of 53 per cent.

The AAP leaders including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were huddled at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence as the trends showed a poor show by the party. The prospects of a "massive" defeat loomed large over AAP, close on the heels of the bypolls for Rajouri Garden Assembly seat where BJP-Akali Dal candidate won while party candidate lost his security deposit.

Trends showed that AAP was trailing far behind BJP which has been accused by the Kejriwal led party of "corruption and mismanagement" during its 10 year rule.

While the party welcomed the mandate, the blamed Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for the party's dismal performance and the BJP's good show in the MCD polls. "This is not a Modi wave, but an EVM wave," Delhi Labour Minister and senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said.

result LIVE : The BJP has emerged the clear winner in all the three corporations at the MCD elections with the emerged a distant second and the party picked the third spot.

4:44 PM BJP National President Amit Shah. Photo: PTI

4:42 PM

I congratulate BJP on their victory in all 3 MCDs. My govt looks forward to working wid MCDs for the betterment of Delhi — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 26, 2017

4:28 PM

Counting for MCD elections 2017 has ended. Here's the final tally: BJP – 184 wards AAP – 46 wards Congress – 30 wards Others - 10 wards

Polling in two other wards was cancelled after candidates’ deaths.

3:39 PM

MCD overall: 170/172

BJP: 183

Congress: 32

AAP: 44

Others: 11

3:26 PM Delhi has rejected the politics of drama & agitation, and overwhelmingly supported develpment agenda of BJP: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

3:23 PM

Delhi has rejected the politics of drama & agitation, and overwhelmingly supported develpment agenda of @BJP4India and PM @narendramodi. — ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) April 26, 2017

3:21 PM Senior Congress leader & AICC General Secretary Gurudas Kamat resigns from all party posts.

3:03 PM

No seat for Swaraj India was expected.

No firm vote share figures yet, but seems lower than expected.

We need to reflect too! — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) April 26, 2017

3:02 PM

Narendra bhai had once replaced all Councillers in Guj & won 2/3 seats in local elections.Same strategy worked in MCD. — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) April 26, 2017

3:01 PM Senior Congress leader & AICC General Secretary Gurudas Kamat resigns from all party posts.

3:00 PM MCD overall: 170/172



BJP: 184

Congress: 31

AAP: 44

Others: 11

2:54 PM Arvind Kejriwal must resign: Manoj Tiwari

2:51 PM Both of us (Me & Maken) in a way failed in our responsibility, party should have opportunity to put things in order & improve situation: PC Chacko

2:43 PM

Congratulations to Team @BJP4Delhi on the astounding victory in the #MCDelections2017. — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) April 26, 2017

2:42 PM "The BJP is working for the past 10 years with the MCD. That party has done nothing but spread corruption, Dengue, Chikungunya and pollution. Despite of that the number of seats BJP has got is not believable. We will do analysis of the reason behind our defeat," Sisodia said.

2:41 PM MCD election 2017: Threat for AAP govt, Delhi may see early Assembly polls

2:25 PM PC Chacko offers to resign as Congress Delhi in-charge

2:23 PM In the East municipal corporation, the BJP won 27 wards while the AAP got only six seats. In the civic body, the Congress bagged six seats.

2:22 PM BJP won 35 seats and the Aam Aadmi Party managed to get 15 seats in North MCD.

2:22 PM The BJP is headed for a landslide victory winning 103 wards while the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress bagged 26 and 8 seats respectively in initial results of the municipal corporation elections.

2:16 PM Ex-AAP leader Mayank Gandhi slams Arvind Kejriwal for poor show.

2:11 PM Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanks people of Delhi for voting for BJP in the MCD polls.

Grateful to the people of Delhi for the faith in BJP. I laud the hardwork of team @BJP4Delhi which made the resounding MCD win possible. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2017

2:08 PM MCD results have once again shown the immense faith people of India have in the leadership of PM Modi, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Congratulations to the hard work of @BJP4India workers & @ManojTiwariMP for a spectacular victory in #MCDelections2017 — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) April 26, 2017

#MCDresults have once again shown the immense faith people of India have in the leadership of PM @narendramodi & BJP President @AmitShah — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) April 26, 2017

2:06 PM Congress should have done aggressive campaigning for MCD polls: Sheila Dikshit

1:57 PM AAP's Alka Lamba offers resignation post MCD polls defeat

1:56 PM Will run Delhi civic bodies based on Modi's vision: Arvinder Singh Lovely

1:49 PM BJP's remarkable victory in MCD polls is reaffirmation of people's faith in PM's leadership and Shri Amit Shah's organisational skills

BJP's remarkable victory in MCD polls is reaffirmation of people's faith in PM's leadership and Shri Amit Shah's organisational skills — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 26, 2017

1:34 PM Kathni aur karni mein antar pad gaya hai (there's a difference between what is said and done): Anna Hazare on AAP

1:33 PM

1:25 PM

1:12 PM Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari addresses media

12:59 PM

Huge credit to our party workers who, with their dedicated efforts, were able to take our message of development to the people #MCDresults pic.twitter.com/XX3YALjDID — Dr. Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 26, 2017

12:57 PM We dedicate this win to CRPF jawans who lost their lives in Sukma attack: Manoj Tiwari, BJP Delhi Chief

12:56 PM

North Delhi: 103/104 BJP: 68 Congress: 14 AAP: 19 Others: 2

12:56 PM

East Delhi: 63/64 BJP: 48 Congress: 3 AAP: 10 Others: 2

12:55 PM

South Delhi: 104/104 BJP: 70 Congress: 11 AAP: 17 oTHERS: 6

12:51 PM AAP spent 2 years in blamegame: BJP

12:46 PM BJP didn't sweep streets in 10 years but swept MCD polls again; here's why

12:45 PM MCD election result: EVM 'manipulation' is the 'bitter truth', claims AAP

12:43 PM Think President should dismiss Delhi Govt and order fresh elections. AAP support has evaporated. It was done in 1977, SC also upheld it: Subramanian Swamy

12:40 PM

MCD overall: 270/272 BJP: 185 Congress: 27 AAP: 47 Others: 11

12:31 PM Kejriwal turned the MCD election "into a personal referendum on his popularity," says Yogendra Yadav

12:28 PM Taking responsibility for defeat in all 3 wards, I offer to resign as MLA and from all party posts: Alka Lamba, AAP

12:27 PM

Congratulations to Shri @AmitShah, Shri @ManojTiwariMP & all the hard-working BJP Karyakartas for the iconic victory in Delhi MCD elections. — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 26, 2017

12:26 PM This victory stands for the sincere trust & support that people have placed in PM Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas': Piyush Goyal

12:25 PM Congratulations to BJP karyakartas and Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari on registering an emphatic victory in MCD polls: Rajnath Singh

12:24 PM In a strong "personal message" to Arvind Kejriwal, old friend Mayank Gandhi has accused him of "manipulating" his supporters in order to become the Prime Minister in 2019 election, and asked him to choose between his "ego and the nation."

12:19 PM Lalu can now claim that BJP won because he never campaigned for RJD candidates, Sushil Kumar Modi

12:18 PM

2015 mein isi EVM se Kejriwal chun kar aaye the, iska jawab dein: Amit Shah #MCDelections2017 pic.twitter.com/nYJOli0V63 — ANI (@ANI_news) April 26, 2017

12:17 PM Delhi MCD poll results prove that people have put seal of approval on PM's leadership and his 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' principle: Amit Shah

12:13 PM

Congratulations to @BJP4India on MCD win, & congrats also to @INCIndia for vast improvement from 9.6% in 2015. Revival has begun @ajaymaken — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 26, 2017

12:10 PM

Amit Shah: This victory bolsters BJP's governance record of the last three years at the centre

12:06 PM

MCD overall: 270/272

BJP: 185

Congress: 28

AAP: 46

Others: 11

12:05 PM BJP leaders had written books on EVM tampering ,now same leaders saying EVMs are fine: Manish Sisodia

12:04 PM For 1 year I will not take up any post in the party, will work as a party worker: Ajay Maken

12:04 PM We have made a reasonable comeback, but I had hoped to do better in Delhi Mcd Election 2017 : Ajay Maken, Congress

12:03 PM Election Commission ko EVM pe jaanch karni chahiye. While if we can't trust EVM, we must trust EC: Ajay Maken

12:00 PM MCD elections 2017: Cong didn't invite me to campaign, says Sheila Dikshit

11:51 AM We would have accepted this verdict had there been a difference in 2-3 seats. Such a huge win not possible without rigging: Manish Sisodia

11:50 AM As Congress Delhi President, I take moral responsibility for the loss and hence offer my resignation: Ajay Maken

11:48 AM I thank the people Delhi for electing BJP in all three municipalities: Amit Shah

11:47 AM BJP leaders had written books on EVM tampering ,now same leaders saying EVMs are fine: Manish Sisodia

11:46 AM

People of Delhi have rejected negative politics, politics of excuses: Amit Shah

11:44 AM

Amit Shah addresses the media on MCD result elections

11:43 AM BJP's win was impossible without EVM tampering: Manish Sisodia

11:42 AM Manish Sisodia addresses media on MCD election results 2017

11:36 AM

MCD overall: 270/272

BJP: 187

Congress: 28

AAP: 44

Others: 10

11:34 AM In its 10-year rule, BJP has destroyed MCD: AAP

11:26 AM MCD result: BJP's Rajesh Kumar wins from Karol Bagh in MCD North

11:24 AM

MCD overall: 270/272

BJP: 188

Congress: 28

AAP: 43

Others: 10

11:14 AM Not just us, everyone is skeptical about EVM tampering: Ashish Khetan

11:06 AM MCD result: BJP's Gurjeet Kaur wins from Bhajan Pura in MCD East

11:05 AM

AAP's Ashutosh: Difficult to digest that people haven't voted for AAP despite halving electricity rates, giving free water, improving schools and hospitals

11:02 AM

MCD overall: 270/272

BJP: 189

Congress: 32

AAP: 41

Others: 8

10:57 AM Winning and losing is a part of democracy, one must accept mandate of the people with maturity: Nitin Gadkari

10:55 AM First win coming in for AAP in MCD election results 2017: Ashok Kumar of AAP wins Shakurpur of North Delhi

10:50 AM

10:49 AM I did not campaign in MCD election because I was not asked to by the Congress party: Sheila Dikshit

10:46 AM "Lesson & message" for "EVM Vilaap Mandli"- Instead of blaming EVM, respect people’s mandate & do introspection: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

10:45 AM

EC aur Govt ko duvidha duur karni chahiye par jo haarta hai vo kehta hai EVM kharab hai,jo jeet ta hai vo kehta hai theek hai:Sheila Dikshit pic.twitter.com/qSra64eFq2 — ANI (@ANI_news) April 26, 2017

10:44 AM MCD overall: 270/272

BJP: 67

Congress: 12

AAP: 43

Others; 10





10:41 AM AAP has a bright future. It took BJP an entire decade to win its first state: Raghav Chadha

10:38 AM MCD 2017 election result: BJP leads in 71 wards; Congress, AAP rally behind

10:37 AM AAP's Ashutosh questioned how the BJP could win MCD election despite massive allegations of corruption

10:32 AM MCD Election Results: Civic polls a beginning for Swaraj India, says Yogendra Yadav

10:28 AM

Poster put up outside BJP HQ dedicating MCD win to CRPF jawans who lost their lives in #sukmaattack #DelhiMCDElections2017 pic.twitter.com/vpTePAclNM — ANI (@ANI_news) April 26, 2017

10:21 AM Kiran Walia, Delhi Congress: The party will accept the mandate, whatever it may be. “I do agree that there is a wave of BJP. People are giving votes to BJP just because of Modi Ji,” she told ANI.

10:20 AM In East Delhi Municipal Corporation, the BJP was leading in 20 wards, AAP in 2 and Congress in 5 wards

10:20 AM In South Delhi Municipal Corporation, the BJP was leading in 44 wards, the AAP in 13 and Congress in 9

10:19 AM In North Delhi Municipal Corporation, the BJP was ahead in 48 wards, the AAP in 13 and the Congress in 9 wards

10:17 AM

when you abuse the PM, you're not abusing a political party but entire 125 crore people of the country. And this is how people reply, Mr AK. — Dr. Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 26, 2017

10:17 AM

When Delhi was reeling under Chikungunya, all ministers of AAP ran away on vacations. #MCDresults is what Delhi thinks of that buffoonery. — Dr. Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 26, 2017

10:16 AM MCD Election Results: Can you give me a single reason why voters in Delhi have voted for BJP: Ashutosh, BJP

10:14 AM MCD Election result: BJP only viable option available to voter today & that is why BJP given mandate at every level; thank voter of Delhi: J Singh, Union Minister

10:13 AM

Yeh Modi lehar nahi hai, EVM lehar hai :Gopal Rai, Delhi minister on #DelhiMCDElections2017 pic.twitter.com/IzIjaNk1Ww — ANI (@ANI_news) April 26, 2017

10:08 AM MCD Election result: Gopal Rai says BJP won due to EVM tampering

10:02 AM

Media contingent waits outside CM Kejriwal's residence as CM holds meeting with deputy CM Sisodia #DelhiMCDElections2017 pic.twitter.com/yoa41Fcl7i — ANI (@ANI_news) April 26, 2017

10:01 AM Delhi Election Results 2017: AAP has already conceded defeat: Manoj Tiwari

10:00 AM In Yamuna Vihar, the presence of cops has been increased ahead of the impending announcement of winners.

9:56 AM

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra: Three A's which are responsible for "A" Kejriwal's loss:



1)Arrogance

2)Abuses & Accusations

3)Ambitions of Self over Aspirations of Delhi

9:55 AM BJP, Congress and AAP key players in the contest 3/3

9:53 AM Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress are neck and neck as they scramble for the number 2 slot.

9:52 AM MCD Election result: The trends across all television channels are now quite uniform. The BJP is not facing any competition either from the Congress or the AAP.

9:51 AM The BJP is leading in all three corporations. But the party said it will not celebrate its victory. “It is because of the Sukma incident,” BJP’s Delhi spokesperson Aman Sinha said. Maoists killed 25 paramilitary personnel and injured six in Chhattisgarh’s south Sukma region on Monday, in an ambush possibly to thwart a crucial road link the government believes would hurt the rebels.

9:45 AM BJP respects the supreme sacrifice of our brave jawans, will not celebrate MCD victory : Manoj Tiwari, BJP

9:42 AM MCD Election First results: BJP wins from Janakpuri West and Janakpuri East

9:41 AM MCD overall: 270/270

BJP: 184

Congress: 40

AAP: 37

Others: 9

9:38 AM Delhi has made its preference for the BJP: Yogendra Yadav, the founder of Swaraj India

9:37 AM Trends out for all 270 seats for MCD Polls. BJP leading on 183 seats, Congress on 40 & AAP on 37 wards

9:35 AM No celebrations for the prospective victory as we are sad because of Sukhma incidents that claimed lives of jawans: Manoj Tiwari

9:34 AM Sisodia among other leaders reached Kejriwal's Civil Lines residence here as counting trends for the Delhi Municipal Corporation polls showed the Aam Aadmi Party trailing at third spot

9:32 AM BJP will win with overwhelming majority, said Manoj Tiwari ahead of counting.

9:30 AM Senior AAP leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visit Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence

9:27 AM MCD polls: Congress has clear leads in Quraish Nagar and Kondli

9:22 AM State EC official trends: BJP-109, AAP-28, Congress-22, Independent-1

9:21 AM Delhi civic election: BJP leading in more than half the wards in all 3 MCDs

9:20 AM Arvind Kejriwal is a drama queen. He should apply for a spot in Comedy Nights with Kapil Sharma: BJP's Shazia Ilmi

9:18 AM MCD Election: After 2015 drubbing, BJP reviving in Capital; Leading in Civil Lines, Narela and Alipur

9:16 AM MCD Election: Modi wave beat's BJP anti-incumbency

9:13 AM Counting underway for Delhi MCD Elections 2017 at Akshardham counting centre

9:12 AM BJP is leading by huge margin in the South corporation with the Congress a distant second

9:11 AM BJP leading in Punjabi Bagh, Raja Garden and Dwarka in South Delhi Municipal Corporation wards.

9:10 AM MCD election: Over 71 lakh electorates exercised their franchise to choose 270 ward councillors for three corporations.

9:10 AM The BSP and the JD(U) have fielded 211 and 95 candidates respectively while the SP has entered the fray with 28.

9:09 AM Congress had managed to win 77 seats while BSP 15 seats in three civic bodies.

9:09 AM In 2012, BJP had won 59 seats in North Delhi, 44 in South Delhi and 35 seats in East Delhi.

9:08 AM Swaraj India, led by activist Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan, made its electoral debut with the MCD polls.

9:07 AM Swaraj India's Yogendra Yadav has already expressed his indifference to the MCD Election 2017 result saying it doesn't matter, as the party has achieved an 'ethical' and political victory in this election.

9:02 AM BJP heads for a 2/3rd victory

8:54 AM Trends look in tune with what I saw during campaigning. People have faith in policies of BJP & leadership of PM: Harsh Vardhan, BJP

8:53 AM State EC official trends: BJP-73, Congress-16 , AAP-13 , Independent-1

8:51 AM People want BJP in power and they know BJP can provide good governance. We will fulfill all promises: Vijay Goel

8:50 AM BJP leads in over 60 seats, Congress at second spot and AAP at a distant third MCD Polls 2017

8:47 AM Polling was held on Sunday in 270 of the 272 wards of the three municipal corporations. The election to two wards has been postponed because candidates died.

8:46 AM MCD election result: The Congress is leading in Zakir Nagar, Vasant Vihar

8:43 AM MCD election result: Bhagwant Mann said overconfidence of certain leaders of the party high command spoiled AAP's prospects in Punjab

8:42 AM State EC official trends: BJP-44, Congress-10, AAP-4, Independent-1

8:41 AM

MCD Overall: 253/270

BJP: 165

Congress: 54

AAP: 28

Others: 6

8:36 AM MCD Polls 2017: Aam Aadmi Party leading in Inder Puri in NDMC

8:36 AM BJP is ahead in all three municipal corporations with 75 seats, Congress - 20, AAP - 12

8:34 AM The BJP has dominated the MCD for the last decade

8:34 AM BJP chief Amit Shah told party workers that a win for the BJP today will be a stepping stone to victory in the next Delhi Assembly elections

8:33 AM A confident BJP has targeted winning over 200 of the 272 wards in the MCD North (104 wards), MCD south (104 wards) and MCD East (64 wards).

8:32 AM

MCD Election Results 2017: East Delhi Municipal Corporation (52/63)

BJP: 39

Congress: 8

AAP: 3

Others: 2

8:29 AM

Early trends show BJP leading in Delhi MCD Elections 2017 with Congress second and AAP a close third

8:28 AM

MCD Election Results 2017: East Delhi Municipal Corporation (12/16)

BJP: 7

Congress: 3

AAP: 1

Others: 1

8:27 AM MCD elections 2017: How the EVM row unfolded as AAP, Cong, BJP fight it out

8:27 AM Congress leading in South Delhi. The SDMC has 104 wards

8:23 AM MCD Election: BJP is seeking to retain the turf it has held for the last 10 years

8:22 AM The three major parties — Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the Congress Party — are contesting the MCD Election 2017

8:21 AM The CVoter-ABP exit poll claimed the BJP was likely to sweep Delhi with 218 seats, limiting the AAP and Congress to 24 and 22 seats respectively

8:18 AM India Today-Axis exit poll claimed the BJP may bag anything between 202 and 220 seats, while the AAP and the Congress will score something around 23-35 and 19-31 respectively

8:17 AM Early trends of MCD Election result 2017: BJP leading in Moti Nagar, Rani Bagh & Timarpur

8:12 AM MCD Election result 2017: BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari offers prayers ahead of result





8:10 AM MCD Election result 2017: Sunday's polling for Delhi's north, south and east municipal corporations drew a voter turnout of 53.58 per cent

8:05 AM EVM tampering row this MCD Polls: On April 23rd Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal raised concerns about the reliability of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), alleging that many machines were malfunctioning.

8:05 AM

MCD Election Result 2017: Voting begins

7:54 AM MCD Election result 2017: Though the exit polls have predicted a rout for the Aam Aadmi Party in the municipal elections, the party leaders have been claiming a different result

5:22 AM Initial trends are expected to come in by 11 am

5:21 AM The civic polls were held on 23 April which saw a voter turnout of 53%

5:17 AM Security personnel belonging to Delhi Police, paramilitary forces and the Home Guards will keep watch at the counting centres.

5:14 AM Counting of votes for the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections will begin at 8 am.