MCD elections: After Ajay Maken, now P C Chacko offers to relinquish post

After the party defeat in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, Congress Delhi in-charge P C Chacko on Wednesday announced that he would resign from the post.
"Party should have an opportunity to put things in order. Having failed, we should leave the post. I will send my resignation. I will send my resignation to Congress president and vice-president," Chacko told ANI.
Responding to former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit's assertion that the party didn't do aggressive campaigning to fight the MCD elections, Chako said: " May be she is right, I haven't seen any aggressive campaign. I think that she should be given an opportunity by the Congress party."
Earlier in the day, taking responsibility for the defeat Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken also announced that he would resign from the post.
"I take responsibility for the defeat and I am going to resign as the Delhi Congress president. I will not take up any post in the party for one year and will work as a party worker," Maken told the media.
Asserting that he had hope for a better result in the Delhi MCD Elections 2017, Maken further said that the Election Commission should check the EVM tampering row.
