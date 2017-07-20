TRENDING ON BS
Presidential election 2017 India: Kovind or Meira Kumar, who will be the next Rashtrapati?

Incumbent Pranab Mukherjee's term as President ends on July 25

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Presidential election 2017 India

On July 17, of the total 4,880 valid voters — 4,109 members of legislative Assemblies (MLAs) and 771 elected members of Parliament (MPs) — 99.49 per cent cast their vote to elect the next President of India. In the fray were the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA's) candidate Ram Nath Kovind, and the Opposition candidate Meira Kumar.

The counting of votes is scheduled to begin at 11 am on Thursday, July 20, but it is believed that Kovind has an edge over Kumar. However, should he win, the margin of his victory will be interesting to note, given that there were reports of many instances where voters from Opposition parties also voting for Kovind in the election.

“The voting was close to 99 per cent. I think this would perhaps be the highest-ever percentage,” Anoop Mishra, Lok Sabha, secretary general and returning officer for the election, had said on Monday. 

Mishra had said while the sanctioned strength of the Lok Sabha (LS) and the Rajya Sabha (RS) is 776 (543 and 233), 771 MPs were eligible to cast their votes. There are two vacancies each in the LS and the RS, while one BJP MP, Chhedi Paswan, did not have voting rights following a judicial pronouncement.

Of the total 771 MPs who are entitled to vote, 768, or 99.61 per cent, cast their votes. Likewise, of the 4,109 MLAs entitled to vote, 4,083 or 99.37 per cent cast their votes, officials said.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

12:37 AM

12:36 AM Incumbent Pranab Mukherjee's term as the President of India ends on July 25, 2017 -- that is 5 days after the Presidential election 2017 result

12:35 AM The final result of the Presidential election 2017 is expected to be out by 5 pm today

12:34 AM The Opposition parties' candidate for the President's post is former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar

12:34 AM The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had fielded former Bihar governor Ram Nath Kovind as its Presidential candidate

12:33 AM This traslates into 99.49% of all legilslators eligible to cast their votes -- the highest voting percentage in India's Presidential elections so far

12:32 AM On Monday, a total of 4,851 members of Parliament and legislative Assemblies (MPs and MLAs) cast their vote to elect the next President of India

12:31 AM The counting of votes cast in the Presidential election 2017, held on July 17, will begin at 11 am today (July 20)

