Rahul Gandhi takes charge of the grand old party

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took charge as president of the Congress in the presence of the 132-year-old party’s brass and his family members.
The Congress’ Central Election Authority (CEA) handed him the certificate of his elevation to the top post during a grand event held at the lawns of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi.
Rahul Gandhi, 47, was handed the certificate by CEA Chairman Mullappally Ramachandran in the presence of his mother and predecessor, Sonia Gandhi, sister Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra, and her husband, Robert Vadra, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, and other senior party leaders.
Soon after taking charge, Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing it of spreading hatred and violence in the country, and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was taking India back to the medieval times.
