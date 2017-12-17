Rahul Gandhi takes charge of the grand old party

Rahul on Saturday took charge as president of the Congress in the presence of the 132-year-old party’s brass and his family members.



The (CEA) handed him the certificate of his elevation to the top post during a grand event held at the lawns of the (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi.



Rahul Gandhi, 47, was handed the certificate by CEA Chairman in the presence of his mother and predecessor, Sonia Gandhi, sister Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra, and her husband, Robert Vadra, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, and other senior party leaders.Soon after taking charge, Rahul hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing it of spreading hatred and violence in the country, and alleged that Prime Minister was taking India back to the medieval times.