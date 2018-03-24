Rajya Sabha election result: BJP wins 29 seats, Cong 9, TRS 3; highlights

Rajya Sabha election result: Avenging its defeat at the hands of SP-BSP combine in Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha constituencies, the BJP on Friday scored a major victory when its candidate defeated a BSP nominee for the 10th seat in the Rajya Sabha biennial elections in which Finance Minister and actor Jaya Bachchan of the SP were re-elected. In all in the elections held for 25 seats on Friday, the BJP won 12, the five, Trinamool four, Telangana Rashtra Samiti three and the Samajwadi Party one. Smarting under the loss of by-poll elections in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the BJP left no stone unturned to win the battle against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) when its candidate Anil Agarwal, a Ghaziabad-based businessman, defeated Mayawati's candidate Bhimrao Ambedkar in a cliffhanger of a contest that went to the wire. Others elected from Karnataka were I. Hanumanthaiah and Syed Naseer Hussain of the and Rajeev Chandrashekar of the BJP. West Bengal went on predicted lines as the ruling Trinamool bagged four seats and while leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi backed by the Trinamool defeated CPI-M's Rabin Deb. The four Trinamool candidates are sitting Rajya Sabha member Nadimul Haque and first time nominees Subhasish Chakraborty, Abir Biswas and Santanu Sen. Out of a total of 58 Rajya Sabha seats to be filled, 33 candidates from 10 states were already declared elected unopposed on March 15. Of the 33, the BJP won 17. These included seven union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar. The had won four, the Biju Janata Dal three, the RJD, JD-U and TDP two each and the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the YSR one each. ALSO READ: Rajya Sabha election result: BJP set to get working majority in Upper House In the elections held to 58 seats, the BJP won 29, the nine, Trinamool four, TRS and BJD three each, JD-U, TDP and RJD two each and Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena, NCP and YSR one each. Here are the top 10 developments in the Rajya Sabha elections 2018 1) Rajya Sabha election result 2018 in Uttar Pradesh - Cross-voting by BJP, SP, BSP makes the headline While the BSP candidate got 33 votes - short by four - in the first preference votes against 22 of the BJP, the ruling party nominee was declared winner on the basis of second preference votes. The votes of SP MLA Nitin Agarwal and Anil Singh of the BSP, who cross voted in favour of the BJP, were declared invalid. In Uttar Pradesh alone, the BJP won nine seats including those of Jaitley and Agarwal. Other winners were Ashok Bajpai, Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, Sakal Deep Rajbhar, Kanta Kardam, Anil Jain, G. V. L. Narasimha Rao and Harnath Singh Yadav. While the BSP cried use of money, muscle power and state machinery by the BJP to win the elections, it refused to blame the Samajwadi for defeat. 2) Yogi Adityanath calls SP 'opportunist' Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath blamed the BSP's loss on the Samajwadi Party's "opportunism" as it failed to transfer votes. In his attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Chief Minister also cautioned the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), saying the results are a signal for Mayawati, the party supremo, whose candidate Bhimrao Ambedkar got defeated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee Anil Agarwal in a close contest for the 10th seat. "The opportunistic face of SP has been once again exposed. It can take from others but can't give," Yogi told media persons after the BJP won nine out of the 10 seats. Without taking the name of Mayawati, he said the election results are a "signal for some" and "they should be cautious". "Signals are enough for an intelligent person," he added. 3) Modi congratulates all the winners in the Rajya Sabha polls Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated all those who won the Rajya Sabha elections in six states. "Congratulations to all those elected to the Rajya Sabha from various states and best wishes for their Parliamentary career," the Prime Minister tweeted. The Prime Minister also hoped the elected parliamentarians effectively voice the aspirations of the people they will represent. 4) Karnataka Rajya Sabha election result The other major battle was in the Congress-ruled Karnataka where the ruling party won three seats and one went to the BJP. While the was sure of two seats on its own, it wrested the third in a fight with Janata Dal-Secular that complained irregularities. B M Farooq of the JD-S lost to G C Chandrasekhar of the in the state. Others elected from Karnataka were I. Hanumanthaiah and Syed Naseer Hussain of the and Rajeev Chandrashekar of the BJP. 5) West Bengal Rajya Sabha poll result: West Bengal went on predicted lines as the ruling Trinamool bagged four seats and while leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi backed by the Trinamool defeated CPI-M's Rabin Deb. All four Trinamool candidates - sitting Rajya Sabha member Nadimul Haque and first time nominees Subhasish Chakraborty, Abir Biswas and Santanu Sen -- emerged victorious in the vote count. leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, supported by the Trinamool, also won. The CPI-M's Rabin Deb, backed by the Left Front, lost. According to election officials, Trinamool's Chakraborty secured the highest number of 54 votes.

Haque and Biswas got 52 votes each and Sen 51. Singhvi garnered 47 votes. Deb managed to get 30 votes. The votes of two Trinamool lawmakers - Jakir Hossain and Mrigendra Nath Maiti - were rejected.