Rise of Nirmala Sitharaman: From spokesperson to defence minister

Newly appointed Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman comes from a tradition where rebellions are quiet and not emphatic. Her mother’s part of the family is from Thiruvangad in Tamil Nadu. They are Tamil Iyengar Brahmins, who moved from the banks of the Cauvery to Madurai. As her father was with the Indian Railways in a transferable job, she grew up with relatives in Chennai and later Tiruchi, where she completed graduation. Education was prized and learning was put above everything else in the family. The exposure to politics (and the rebellion) happened at the Jawaharlal ...