Sarang Chemicals case: SAT asks Sebi to hear all parties before decision

The (SAT) has set aside the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) order penalising 22 entities, including Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s Hindu Undivided Family (HUF), for alleged manipulative trades in Sarang Chemicals.

In an order dated November 8, the SAT, which hears appeals from parties aggrieved by orders, directed the market regulator to issue a fresh order in the matter after hearing all the parties.

Akash Harishbhai Desai, one of the 22 entities charged by Sebi, filed a plea before the SAT, seeking relief against the order dated October 27. His plea was taken up by the consent of the counsels representing him and

The asked the entities involved to file their reply within three weeks. “We set aside the impugned order and permit the appellant and other parties against whom the impugned order is passed to submit their reply within three weeks from today (November 8). Thereafter, shall pass fresh order after giving an opportunity of hearing to all the parties,” the three-member Bench said.

“As it is the case of the appellant that the impugned order is passed without giving an opportunity to the appellant and other parties to file their reply and the said order is passed without giving an opportunity of personal hearing,” said the tribunal’s presiding officer, J P Devadhar.

Adding: “Counsel for on instruction states that is ready and willing to pass appropriate order after giving an opportunity of hearing to the parties, provided the parties to the impugned order file their respective reply within the time stipulated by this tribunal.”



in the order had said it had to pass an ex parte order as the entities involved didn’t respond to its show cause notice within the stipulated time.

Rupani’s office stated on Thursday that the HUF had purchased the shares for about Rs 63,000 in 2009 and sold them for Rs 35,000 in 2011. He said he had nothing to do with speculation in shares and had in fact incurred a loss of Rs 28,000 in the transaction. Rupani had purchased the shares on the stock exchange, paying transaction tax, and sold them in a single transaction in 2011. There was no violation of any guideline or illegal financial transaction in this deal, he added.

“In 2011, the share broker of HUF had carried out only one transaction which is a minuscule part of the total transactions done by several unconnected entities," he said on Twitter.

In its order, had slapped a penalty of Rs 6.9 crore on the 22 entities for indulging in price manipulation and creating artificial volume in the shares of Sarang Chemicals. Rupani’s HUF had been asked to pay Rs 15 lakh.

bifurcated the 22 entities into two considerations — one for price manipulation and the other for creating misleading appearance in the securities market and creating artificial volume in the shares of Sarang Chemicals by trading among themselves. Rupani’s HUF was mentioned in the second consideration.

said that 20 entities had bought Sarang Chemicals shares that accounted for 33 per cent of the market volume and later sold shares that accounted for 86 per cent of the market volume. said Rupani’s HUF had gross sales of 87,311 shares accounting for 0.1 per cent of the gross sales to total selling volumes.