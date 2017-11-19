Too many irons in Ayodhya fire: How Narendra Modi is managing the dispute

When Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the Art of Living Foundation maker, initiated an effort to “resolve” the Ayodhya tangle, he joined a line of past negotiators that included ‘tantrik’ Chandraswami and Jayendra Saraswathi, pontiff of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham. There’s a difference, though.

Chandraswami and the Kanchi Shankaracharya were directly engaged by former prime ministers Narasimha Rao and Atal Behari Vajpayee, respectively, when the Ayodhya dispute became too much of a hot potato to hold. It’s unclear if the spiritual guru from Bengaluru ...