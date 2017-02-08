Black money fight against big people, not small traders: PM Modi

Prime Minister on Wednesday said the fight against was targeted at "big people" and "big babus" and small traders need not worry.

He said this while addressing ' Sankalp Rally' in on the penultimate day of campaigning for the first phase of assembly elections, even as he hit out at the Samajwadi Party (SP) government for "nursing" crime and corruption.

The Prime Minister also emphasised on the importance of exercise and the larger purpose for which it had been implemented.

"My battle is against big people, big babus ('bade babus'), small traders are not on my agenda, I want to tell people... And, I will get money out of these big people," Modi said.

The Centre has been insisting that is aimed at curbing black money, but small traders, who largely deal in cash, have felt the pinch as its fallout.

The Prime Minister also made a reference to a minister, from whose premises huge undisclosed assets were seized last month.

"I am after big people, big ministers amassing illegal wealth, not small businessmen. Recently, I-T found undisclosed money at the premises of a minister," he said.

The Income Tax department had detected undisclosed assets worth over Rs 162 crore and seized Rs 41 lakh cash, besides over a dozen kg in gold and jewellery during searches on the premises of a minister Ramesh L Jarkiholi and state Mahila Congress chief Laxmi R Hebbalkar.

Modi, in his speech, also attacked the Akhilesh Yadav government, alleging it was "sheltering" and "nursing" crime and corruption.

Modi said Akhilesh Yadav has disappointed those who had high hopes of him and "destroyed" the state in last five years. He also took a dig at SP-Congress alliance, saying, Samajwadi Party had stepped on to a "sinking boat".