Mumbai, Delhi see tepid direct tax collection growth

Growth in collection in both the and Delhi zones of the department were less tha 10 per cent until December 24, a department official said.

This is in spite of the fact that the net revenue collection was more than 10 per cent during the period not only at national level, but also at zonal level.

The zone, which is responsible for the collection of more than one-third of tax mopped up in the country, garnered revenue amounting to Rs 1.74 lakh crore during the reporting period from Rs 1.59 lakh crore a year ago, thus showing a growth rate of 9 per cent, an official told PTI here on Wednesday.

However, the growth was in double digits in all the other parts of the country during the period. Even small places like and Thane have also shown a double-digit growth in collections during the period.

The department collected Rs 5.54 lakh crore during the reported period from across the country from Rs 4.88 trillion a year ago, thus registering an average growth of 13.5 per cent.

New Delhi alone has collected a total tax amounting to Rs 74,147 crore during the reporting period, from Rs 72,210 crore a year ago, registering growth of 2.7 per cent.

zone witnessed a growth by 22 per cent by netting revenue amounting to Rs 62,418 crore from Rs 51,128 crore a year ago. On a similar front, Chennai and Kolkata zones have also registered double digit growth in revenue collections during the reporting period.

While net revenue collection at Rs 25,171 crore was up by 14.5 per cent from Kolkata zone from Rs 21,976 crore a year ago, Chennai zone's revenue collection went up by 20 per cent at Rs 42,316 crore from Rs 35,254 crore a year ago. Smaller places like Thane and have also fared well on the front.