may be the best way to keep your healthy, and it works even for people with a genetic pre-disposition for disease, according to a study.

Data assessed from about a half-million people in the database showed that greater grip strength, more physical activity and better cardiorespiratory fitness are all associated with reduced risk for attacks and

Researchers at in the US found that for participants with an intermediate genetic risk for cardiovascular diseases, those with the strongest grips were 36 per cent less likely to develop coronary

They also had a 46 per cent reduction in their risk for compared to study participants with the same genetic risk who had the weakest grips.

Among individuals deemed at high genetic risk for cardiovascular diseases, high levels of cardiorespiratory fitness were associated with a 49 per cent lower risk for coronary and a 60 per cent lower risk for compared to study participants with low cardiorespiratory fitness.

"The main message of this study is that being physically active is associated with a lower risk of disease, even if you have a high genetic risk," said Erik Ingelsson, a at School of Medicine in

The study, published in the journal Circulation, is not a prescription for a specific type or amount of

Because the results come from an observational study, "we can't definitely claim a causal connection," said Ingelsson.

He, however, said the data is robust and these latest results are worthy for consideration in guidelines.

For individuals, "it would be best to discuss a physical activity plan with a physician," Ingelsson said.

Participants in the Study were from England, and and gave their consent to have their genetic pre-disposition for assessed when the study began.

At the start of the study, they had no evidence of

Data from 482,702 participants, aged 40-69, was included in the published analysis. More than half of the participants were women.

