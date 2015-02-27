India 4th largest start-up hub in world: Eco survey

India has emerged as the world's fourth largest hub for start-ups with over 3,100 of them, driven by "hyper growth" in technology and software products in the country, according to the Economic Survey 2014-15.



The Indian IT-BPM industry, which raked in revenues of $119 billion in 2014-15, is being driven by greater automation, expanding omni-channel presence and application of analytics across the entire value chain, the survey added.

"The year also witnessed hyper-growth in the technology start-ups and software product landscape, India ranking as the fourth largest start-up hub in the world with over 3,100 start-ups in the country," it said.



The survey added that the IT-ITeS sector, including Business Process Management (BPM), continues to be one of the largest employers in the country, directly employing nearly 35 lakh people.



As per the Central Statistics Office (CSO), computer and related services, whose share is 3.3%, grew by 14.4% in 2013-14.



While the market grew by 12.3% to $98 billion in 2014-15, the domestic IT-BPM market is estimated at $20.9 billion in 2014-15, with a growth of 10%.



The survey said consultancy services are emerging as one of the fastest growing services in India cutting across different sectors with some overlapping.



"According to Plunkett Research, global consulting industry revenues (including human resources (HR), IT, strategy, operations, management, and business advisory services) increased to an estimated $431 billion in 2014 compared to $415 billion during the previous year," it said.



India's outsourcing and consulting industry is estimated at $86.4 billion in 2014, accounting for almost 20% of global consulting industry revenue, and is projected to reach $99.0 billion in 2015.



"India's emergence as one of the fastest growing consultancy markets worldwide is largely attributable to increased investment activities due to liberalisation of FDI, entry of many new players into the Indian market and low cost sourcing," it added.



Indian consultants have good expertise particularly in engineering consultancy which could be leveraged to enhance consultancy exports.