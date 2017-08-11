TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Kraft Heinz hopes to double Indian revenue by 2021

We have prepayment plans of Rs 9,000 cr debt in current fiscal: Satish Pai
Business Standard

Indian Bank brings 2-tier interest rate for savings A/Cs

SBI continues to offer 4 per cent interest on savings account balance of Rs 1 crore and above

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PSU lender Indian Bank on Friday said it will offer an interest rate of 4 per cent per annum on savings account with an incremental balance of over Rs 50 lakh and 3.50 per cent per annum for deposits up to Rs 50 lakh.

The lender in a statement said it "has introduced two tier interest rate structure for saving bank accounts and will offer 4 per cent interest per annum for incremental balance over Rs 50 lakh and 3.50 per cent per annum for balance up to Rs 50 lakh."


The new interest rate will be effective from August 16, 2017, the bank said in a BSE filing.

Recently, the country's largest lender State Bank of India had slashed interest rate on savings account deposits by 50 basis points to 3.5 per on balance of Rs 1 crore and below.

However, SBI continues to offer 4 per cent interest on savings account balance of Rs 1 crore and above.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements