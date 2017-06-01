Link Aadhaar with PAN using SMS: I-T dept

IT Dept's e-filing website has hosted a new link on its homepage to link the two unique identities

The Department today urged taxpayers to link their with their Permanent Account Number(PAN), using an SMS-based facility.



The department issued advertisements in leading dailies and described how both the unique identity numbers of an individual can be linked by sending an SMS to either 567678 or 56161.



said people can also visit the official e-filing website of the department to link the two identities, in both the cases of having identical names in the two databases or in case where there is a minor mismatch.



The advertisement said linking the two numbers is the key to "seamlessly avail online, a world of facilities."



" can also be seeded into database by quoting in application form for new allotment or by quoting in change request form used for reprint of card," said in the advertisement.



The advertisement comes at a time when the Supreme will soon hear various petitions challenging the constitutional validity of and also on making the unique identity mandatory for availing benefits of various social welfare schemes provided by the government, on June 27.



The Income- Department had, early this month, also launcheda new e-facility tolink a person's with the PAN, a mandatory procedure for filing now.



The link requires a person to punch in his number, number and the exact name as given in the card.



"After verification from the (Unique Identification Authority of India), the linking will be confirmed.



"In case of any minor mismatch in name provided, (one time password) will be required," the department had said in its advisory to taxpayers and individuals.



The will be sent on the registered mobile number in the database.



The government, under the Finance Act 2017, has made mandatory for taxpayers to quote or enrolment ID of application form for filing ofIncome- returns (ITR).



Also, has been made mandatory to apply for with effect from July 1, 2017.



While is issued by the to a resident of India, is a ten-digit alphanumeric number issued in the form of a laminated card by the I-T department to any person, firm or entity.

