Now pensioners can view passbook on their mobile phone using Umang app

The introduction of this facility is part of EPFO's plan to go paperless by August this year and provide all services online

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Umang app

Pensioners would now be able to view their pension passbook on mobile phones with the help of Umang app.

Retirement fund body EPFO today announced the launch of a facility to extend the special service to pensioners.

A labour ministry statement said View Pension Passbook' service for pensioners will be available through Umang app.

The introduction of this facility is part of EPFO's plan to go paperless by August this year and provide all services online.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is already providing various e-services for its stakeholders through Umang.

Umang app was launched by the government last year and provides access to various government services at one place. It is a common platform for services such as gas booking, Aadhaar, crop insurance, EPF and National Pension System.
First Published: Thu, May 03 2018. 16:37 IST

