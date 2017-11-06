Paradise Papers: Jindal Steel, Videocon take a hit, stocks down over 2%

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Jindal Steel & Power

Shares of various firms, led by Jindal Steel, today fell by up to 2.3 per cent amid reports that their names have cropped up in the leaked list of 'Paradise Papers' of companies.

The scrip of Jindal Steel & Power went down by 2.32 per cent, Essar Shipping lost 2 per cent and Videocon Industries fell by 1.82 per cent on BSE.

Also, shares of Sun TV Network fell by 1.74 per cent, GMR Infrastructure declined by 1.57 per cent and Apollo Tyres dipped 0.88 per cent.

As per reports, in all, there are 714 Indians in the tally.

The Paradise Papers is an investigation into offshore and banking assets carried out by the Indian Express with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

