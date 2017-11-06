Paradise Papers: Jindal Steel, Videocon take a hit, stocks down over 2%

Shares of various firms, led by Jindal Steel, today fell by up to 2.3 per cent amid reports that their names have cropped up in the leaked list of 'Paradise Papers' of companies.

The scrip of & Power went down by 2.32 per cent, lost 2 per cent and Industries fell by 1.82 per cent on

Also, shares of Sun TV Network fell by 1.74 per cent, GMR Infrastructure declined by 1.57 per cent and dipped 0.88 per cent.

As per reports, in all, there are 714 Indians in the tally.

The is an investigation into offshore and banking assets carried out by the Indian Express with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

