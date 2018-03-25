Merger of STC, MMTC under process: Commerce minister Suresh Prabhu

A merger of state-run trading firms and is on the cards and the matter is under process, Commerce and Industry Minister has said.

"That is something which is already on cards because unfortunately has become a sick company. Therefore, there are some measures which are being taken already and this matter is under process," Prabhu told PTI.

He said this while replying to a question whether the government is moving ahead on the proposal to merge (MMTC) and (STC).

STC, Project & Equipment Corporation of India (PEC) and are under the administrative control of the ministry.

Earlier, the had commissioned a study to work out a new structure for three state-owned trading firms MMTC, and PEC.

While the government wholly owns PEC, it has about 90 per cent stake in and

The merger of and would result in synergy of operations. and were created in 1963 and 1956, respectively. was carved out of the in 1971-72.

According to industry observers, these state trading have lost their relevance as well as business following liberalisation.

used to be a canalising agency for import and export of non-ferrous metals and fertilisers. Similarly, was a canalising agency for imports of essential items of mass consumption such as wheat, pulses, sugar and edible oils.

PEC was engaged in export and import of machinery and railway equipment.

In 2016-17, incurred a loss of about Rs 300 million. too reported a loss of Rs 165 million in the last fiscal.