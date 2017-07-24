Zee Learn Q1 net up 42% at Rs 11.57 cr

Essel group promoted education company Zee Learn today reported 41.61 per cent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 11.57 crore for June quarter, on account of lower expenses.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 8.17 crore during the same period last fiscal, Zee Learn said in a BSE filing.
Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 54.94 crore as against Rs 45.14 crore in the year-ago period.
The stock was trading 3.38 per cent up at Rs 45.90 on BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU