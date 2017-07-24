Company
Zee Learn Q1 net up 42% at Rs 11.57 cr

The stock was trading 3.38 per cent up at Rs 45.90 on BSE

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Essel group promoted education company Zee Learn today reported 41.61 per cent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 11.57 crore for June quarter, on account of lower expenses.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 8.17 crore during the same period last fiscal, Zee Learn said in a BSE filing.


Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 54.94 crore as against Rs 45.14 crore in the year-ago period.

The stock was trading 3.38 per cent up at Rs 45.90 on BSE.

