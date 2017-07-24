Google CEO Sundar Pichai joins Larry Page, Sergey Brin to Alphabet's board

-
Alphabet Inc said it appointed chief executive of its Google unit, Sundar Pichai, to its board.
The company's board also includes founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin.
Alphabet is set to report second quarter earnings on Monday after markets close.
Alphabet shares were slightly lower on Monday.
