Google CEO Sundar Pichai joins Larry Page, Sergey Brin to Alphabet's board

SHAREit crosses 1 bn users globally, 300 mn in India
Business Standard

google, Sundar, Pichai
Sundar Pichai

Alphabet Inc said it appointed chief executive of its Google unit, Sundar Pichai, to its board.

The company's board also includes founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

Alphabet is set to report second quarter earnings on Monday after markets close.

Alphabet shares were slightly lower on Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

