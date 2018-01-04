Bank recapitalisation: Govt seeks parliament nod for an extra Rs 800 bn

The Indian government on Thursday sought approval for Rs 800 billion ($12.62 billion) extra spending to recapitalise state as part of a move to help lenders deal with bad debts and revive growth.

Last October, Minister announced the plan to recapitalise with Rs 2.11 trillion over two years, including Rs 1.35 trillion through recapitalisation bonds and 580 billion rupees from share-sale by state-run

($1 = 63.4000 Indian rupees)

