Maharashtra's Bhilar, India's first 'books village'

Inspired by Welsh town Hay-on-Wye, the strawberry farming hub has transformed into 'books village'

It is the fifth visit to Mahabaleshwar for Pratibha and Rajesh Bhujbal and by now, the standard tourist attractions — a handful of temples, several “points” offering similar views, and fruit packaging firms — have lost much of their appeal. Still, the couple from Mumbai planned another mini-break here after hearing about an idea that was recently planted in nearby Bhilar, which aims to turn the strawberry farming hub into a “village of books”. As many as 15,000 Marathi books are available to read for free here, spread across different locations ...

Ranjita Ganesan