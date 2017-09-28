Amazon unveils new Echo devices to compete against Apple, Google

com Inc on Wednesday announced a range of new voice-controlled Echo devices, as it gears up for new competition in the category from Inc .

At a press event at its Seattle headquarters, the world's largest online retailer showcased new Echo devices, one tailored for gaming and one for phone calls. It also announced the small, circular Echo Spot, fit for video-calling from a bedside table.

also announced the Echo Plus, aiming to make it easier for customers to install connected homes so they can command appliances by voice.

"There's no apps. There's no skills. It just works out of the box," Senior Vice President David Limp said, contrasting the with the smart-home setup on previous devices. The will cost $149 in the United States.

The announcement comes after announced its $349 HomePod speaker earlier this year, marking its first move into a completely new area in more than two years.

has leapt ahead of peers in the past when it launched competing gadgets, and many are already familiar with its voice-powered assistant.

The new lineup underscores how wants its own voice-controlled assistant Alexa, which powers the Echo devices, to work in a range of activities and to become a top computing platform like Corp's Windows. also sells items from its retail website by voice.

Alphabet Inc's has a competing product, the Home, though it lags Echo devices in market share, according to research firm eMarketer.

also announced on Wednesday a new and said would be available in some BMW cars starting in the middle of next year.