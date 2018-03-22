Apple's 2018 iPhone with 5.85-inch OLED to cost much lower than iPhone X

The was the first smartphone that crossed the $1,000 price mark -- the smartphone was launched at $999 and $1149 for 64GB and $256, respectively. Now, according to Luke Lin, the company would launch a new 5.85-inch iPhone this year with screen that would cost much lower than the According to Lin, who cited information from Apple's upstream supply chain, the next-generation iPhone’s manufacturing bill for materials will be over 10 per cent lower than that for the He added, that the MBOM of the was more than US$400 in 2017. In the past, Lin also alleged that was preparing for a new inexpensive smartphone similar to the iPhone SE for 2018, featuring the wireless charging functionality, but without 3D-sensing ALSO READ: Apple plans giant high-end iPhone, lower-priced model, aims to boost sales In 2018, is expected to launch three iPhone models, according to Taiwan-based KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The smartphones are reported to sport screens of sizes between 5.8 inches and 6.2 inches, and different display technologies – and IPS LCD. ALSO READ: It's a secret: How Apple is planning to design and build its own screens Recently, a leak had emerged showcasing a smaller 4-inch iPhone SE-based design with all-screen display, similar to the one found in Touted as the iPhone SE 2, the smartphone’s design sketches were first reported by a portal BGR, which claimed to have received them from a reliable industry source. Purported iPhone SE 2 Photo:BGR Also, a video that recently surfaced on the web showcased a working prototype of the product.

The purported iPhone SE 2 shows an aluminium chassis, similar to the one seen in the original iPhone SE. However, the front showed an all-screen design with an iPhone X-inspired notch. On the back, the leak video also showed a dual-camera set-up placed in a style similar to the iPhone X's.