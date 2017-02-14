Bookmyshow acquires India's answer to Eventbrite

India’s has acquired Townscript, the company announced today. The value of the 75 percent stake is not disclosed.

“We have been working on introducing such a feature for a long time. But we later found that Townscript was already doing it. It was a natural thing for us to invest in them,” spokesperson told Tech in Asia.

The buyout will allow to foray into Eventbrite-style do-it-yourself ticketing. For example, if you want to hold a workshop on effective communication but don’t want to pay an events company, you can create your event on the portal and start selling tickets online within five minutes.

Townscript, founded in January 2014 by Sachin Sharma and Sanchit Malik, takes care of registration and ticketing needs for events such as workshops, conferences, exhibitions, marathons, and adventure events. Once you post an event, the registration and ticketing page is generated automatically.

The Pune-based startup says it has hosted over 12,000 events across the country since its inception. It has two event – one dedicated to enthusiasts looking to book events, and a second for event organisers – helping them manage registrations on the go.

Townscript charges a fee of 3.99 percent on transactions, plus US$0.15 per booking.