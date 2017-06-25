Boon for bachelors: These 5 apps will make survival easy for you

Striking the perfect balance between personal and professional life can be tiresome.

With corporate culture slowly seeping into your personal life as well, chores seem to come to a standstill.

To make bachelorhood less stressful, technological advancements have paved the way to assign these tasks to a span of assistants, just one click away.

Here are five of the top that work as a personal assistant and provide instant solutions for a variety of needs:

Grofers- India's on-demand online delivery service, Grofers, is the perfect solution to order and essentials online hassle-free from stores near you at best prices.

UrbanClap- A service marketplace, gives you the option to call for professional service for all the needs, from repairing a fuse, fixing broken tap, planning a party, home cleaning, car servicing or even salon needs.

Credihealth- This health app enables a user to check for doctors in the vicinity, compare the charges and reviews, get assistance in searching nearby hospital or doctors, booking an appointment, getting admitted, managing the cost of the treatment to discharge from the medical expert personally appointed for you. The app also helps to book an ambulance in less than 30 minutes in case of emergency from the nearby hospital — without any extra charge for booking.

Revv- lets you rent a car of your choice, which will arrive at your doorstep when required. also has a feature 'Switch', where you can take the car subscription for a month or a year, depending on requirement.

TidyHomz- This app provides an array of choices with regards to multipurpose utility items from storage, furniture, kitchen and decor items. Multipurpose products available on the app are affordable and best suited for professionals looking for a comfortable living.