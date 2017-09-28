Facebook unveils blood donation feature in India, rollout from October 1

Social networking giant is rolling out a new feature that will enable individuals and to connect easily with donors.



The feature, which has been designed for India, will go live on October 1.



will also show a message on user's News Feed to encourage them to sign up as a donor. They would be asked to share their blood group and whether they have donated blood before.In case someone is in need of blood, they will be able to create a special type of post containing the information donors need to offer help, like blood group required, hospital's name and contact person's phone number."India, like many countries, has a shortage of safe blood. We noticed many times, people turn to platforms like and to find donors," Ritesh Mehta, Head of Programs for South Asia, told PTI.He added that thousands of people seek on each week and this tool is designed to make it more efficient by bringing and people in need together."Our research suggested that when people have better information and tools, they are more willing to donate blood and it is also easier to find donors," he said.All the donor information will remain private and set to 'only me' by default unless people choose to share their donor status on their timelines, Product Manager (Health) Hema Budaraju said.She added that the feature (to be available on and mobile web) is being rolled out first in India.Budaraju said people, and organisations like blood banks, hospitals in Delhi and Hyderabad will be able to connect with on This will be extended to other cities over the next few weeks.Once a request is created, will notify who may be nearby. Donors can then contact the requestor directly through WhatsApp, or a phone call.However, the donor's information will not be available to the requestor unless the donor himself/herself explicitly provides it."As part of our research, we spoke to blood banks, hospitals, and industry experts to understand the challenges," Budaraju said adding that the intent is also to raise awareness about in the country.