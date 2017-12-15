FB launches 'click-to-WhatsApp' feature for businesses to reach users

If you are an advertiser on Facebook, you now have a bigger audience to cater to as has launched a click-to- button on its platform that will let advertisers connect with over one billion users.

that has over two billion users confirmed this to TechCrunch on Friday that it is rolling out the feature gradually, starting with North and South America, Africa, Australia and most of Asia.

"Many people already use to communicate with small businesses. It's a fast, convenient way to stay in touch," Pancham Gajjar, Product Marketing Manager, Facebook, was quoted as saying.

"By adding a click-to- button to ads, businesses can now make it even easier for people to learn about their products, set up an appointment or use their service," he added.

said that over a million Pages currently include numbers in their posts.

To make the new feature work, reported Adweek, businesses that have numbers can add 'send message' buttons with the logo to their ads and those ads will only be delivered to users who have installed on their smartphones.

People must add businesses' numbers to their contacts to initiate conversations.

Once they do it, the messaging app opens with a default message expressing interest, which can be edited by users before being sent.

The feature is similar to the click-to-Messenger button that introduced in its ads in November last year.

The click-to-Messenger ads debuted on Instagram in May this year.

