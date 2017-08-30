Google launches ARCore to bring augmented reality closer to Android users

In a bid to bring the (AR) experience closer to users, has released a new software development kit (SDK) called

The platform, which is now available for developers to experiment with, will render capabilities to existing and future phones, said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The company built on the fundamental technologies used in Tango, another AR platform by Google, but is scalable across the ecosystem as it doesn't require any additional hardware.

The new AR platform has been rolled out to Pixel and Samsung S8 which run on 7.0 Nougat and above.

is working with manufacturers like Samsung, Huawei, LG, ASUS and other major smartphone makers for quality and performance checks.

ARCore, which works with 'Java/OpenGL', 'Unity' and 'Unreal' technologies mainly focuses on three features -- motion tracking, environmental understanding and light estimation.

The tech giant has also built 'Blocks' and 'Tilt Brush' applications for creation of 3D content for use in AR

Last month, Apple had unveiled its ARKit platform focussing on applications at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, to allow developers to build that could place virtual content on top of real-world scenes.

