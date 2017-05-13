LG G6 smartphone looks to take on Samsung Galaxy S8: All you need to know

After the tepid response to last year's modular G5 device, South Korean giant LG has now unveiled a premium-segment G6 that is water-resistant and comes with a new display format, exceptional screen-to-body ratio, a wide-angle camera and more.

At Rs 51,990, has to compete with Apple iPhone 7, OnePlus 3T, Google Pixel and the newly-launched — a real tough fight in the premium space.

Here is what works for the device.

Unlike the G5 which came with a slide-out battery design, G6 is slim and the screen takes up approximately 80% of the phone face.

The metal frame that wraps around the perimeter of the phone imparts solidity and style with a soft matte finish. The back is flat, with no camera bump to avoid or protect.

G6 features a 5.7-inch QHD+ (2,880 x 1,440 resolution) FullVision display and an 18:9 screen aspect ratio — a first-ever in any

Compared with the conventional 16:9 aspect ratio displays, the 18:9 format offers more viewing space and a more immersive experience while streaming videos or gaming.

Even with the large screen, the G6 fits comfortably in one hand, giving you a big screen experience without the inconvenience of a big phone. There was no muscle fatigue even when using the for long periods.

The 163-gram device has 64GB storage (expandable with a hybrid SIM slot) and a 3,300 mAh battery.

Like the G5, the G6 also comes with dual rear cameras — one standard 13MP and another 13MP camera with 125-degree wide angle lens.

The images captured are sharp and have plenty of detail in them. The 5MP front camera with an expanded 100-degree field of view reduces edge distortion and makes for more natural images.

Unlike the Plus, there is no "bokeh" effect but you can switch between the standard and the wide angle lens to capture more content in each frame.

"Bokeh" is the aesthetic quality of the blur produced in the out-of-focus parts of an image by a lens.

Targeting Instagram users, LG has added a separate app called "Square Camera" that divides the 18:9 display into two identical perfect squares.

With this, users can shoot images in 1:1 format — a popular format on social media apps such as Instagram — and review them in the adjacent window. Users can also create GIFs by combining between two and 100 photos from the gallery.

The G6 can go just about anywhere without worry thanks to its IP68 water and dust resistance that makes it safe to be immersed in up to 1.5 metres of water for as long as 30 minutes.

Apart from Google Pixel phones, G6 is the only other device that comes with Google Assistant built-in which works seamlessly and intuitively with LG apps, giving answers fast and managing everyday tasks.

What does not work?

G6 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processing platform, which is the same chipset in last year's OnePlus 3T and Google Pixel devices. Compared to the 821 processor, Qualcomm's latest 835 chipset is faster and quicker at recharging mobile batteries.

Conclusion: If you are looking for something new, LG's latest flagship with an exceptional screen-to-body ratio and an extra wide-angle camera will provide you something unheard of till date.