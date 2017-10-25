Micromax Bharat-2 vs Karbonn A40: Voda, Airtel offer affordable smartphones

on October 24 announced inked a pact with to roll out a at an effective price of Rs 999. Dubbed as Bharat-2 Ultra, the smartphone will go on sale in November. Recently, Bharti also collaborated with Karbonn Mobiles to offer a – the -- at an effective price of Rs 1,399.

The launch of budget smartphones seems to be the incumbents answer to Reliance JioPhone, which is a 4G LTE-enabled feature phone bundled with Jio connection for free data, voice calls, roaming, SMS and access to Jio apps.

Here is everything you need to know about the new offers and budget 4G smartphone

Vodafone

Smartphone: Bharat-2 Ultra

Specifications: The smartphone is powered by Spreadtrum SC9832 1.3 Ghz quad core processor coupled with 512 MB RAM and 4 GB internal storage. The device sports a 4-inch WVGA display, a 2 megapixel rear camera and a 0.3 MP front camera. The handset runs on Android Marshmallow operating system and houses a 1,300 mAh battery.

Offers: As per the company's offer, one will have to buy the smartphone at Rs 2,899 and will have to recharge their new or existing Vodafone numbers with a minimum denomination of Rs 150 every month for three years.The buyer will get a cash back of Rs 900 at the end of 18 months and another cash back of Rs 1,000 after the next 18 months (36 months after purchase) in Vodafone "M-Pesa" wallet.

Smartphone effective price: Rs 999

Process

Step 1: The customers can buy the Bharat-2 Ultra smartphone by making a down payment of Rs 2,899

Step 2: To avail the cashback, which is valid only for existing and new Vodafone subscribers, customers need to make a recharge of any denomination that sums up to minimum of Rs 150 per month for 36 months

Step 3: After 18 successful recharges per month for 18 months, users will receive a cashback amounting to Rs 900 in their Vodafone M-Pesa wallet, and another Rs 1,000 after completing 36 months

Other details of the offer: The Bharat-2 Ultra smartphone comes with no binding terms and conditions and, therefore, allows customers to use the smartphone with the network operator of their choice. But to avail the cashback offer from Vodafone, user need to use the Vodafone SIM card to register the phone and fulfil Rs 150 monthly recharge condition.

The smartphone will be available from the first week of November.

Airtel

Smartphone: Karbonn A40 Indian

Specifications: The smartphone is powered by 1.3 Ghz quad core processor coupled with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB internal storage. The device sports a 4-inch WVGA display, a 2 megapixel rear camera and a 0.3 MP front camera. The handset runs on Android Nougat operating system and houses a 1,400 mAh battery.



Offers: As per the company's offer, one will have to buy the smartphone at Rs 2,899 and will have to recharge their new or existing numbers with a minimum denomination of Rs 169 every month for three years. In Rs 169 monthly recharge, offers unlimited local and STD calls coupled with 0.5GB data per day valid for 28 days.

Smartphone effective price: Rs 1,399

Process