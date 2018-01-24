New Snapchat update to let users share public 'Stories' outside the app

-
Image messaging and multimedia mobile application Snapchat on Wednesday announced that the platform will now let its user base to share some public 'Stories' via links.
"Stories eligible for sharing right now include those Official Stories and Our Stories found in the Discover tab, as well as Search Stories," TechCrunch reported.
However, according to the company, the type of 'Stories' that one can share will expand over time.
The aim is to allow users to share content from within the app to let people, who don't use the platform, know what it can do.
This feature will be going live to users running the redesigned Snapchat app, which also includes test markets like Australia and Canada.
It will become available for iOS and Android over the next few weeks.
