Now, iPhone users to get enhanced version of ixigo's train app

India's most popular app has announced the launch of its for download on the app store for phone users.

With the Android version of the app having been named "Best App of 2016" by Google Play Store under the "Made In India" category, is all set to introduce the enhanced version on the app for iOS users.

The trains app is packed with many handy features that ensure a hassle free search and travel experience for Indian passengers.

predicts the probability of ticket PNR confirmation for waitlisted tickets and tracks the status of all booked tickets and trains.

The app also shows the live running status of trains insuring one knows exactly where their train has reached in real-time. Some other unique features include the ability to search trains by name or number, checking seat availability, fares, routes and amenities, accurate seat map display and much more.

The app is not only useful prior to the journey, but also during the trip. On the train one can use the trains app to catch up on news stories related to trains, save offline routes and even play games to pass the time. Travellers can also share information such as their PNR details, running status, availability and more with their friends and family, via the app with ease.

"We now have close to 20 million downloads, two plus lakh ratings, with an average of 4.5 out of five, over 1.1 billion sessions and 20 million train searches every month," said co-founder and CTO, Rajnish Kumar.

He added that the app has received a good initial response with an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on the Appstore.