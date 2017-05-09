TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Technology » News » Apps

Now you can browse Google Chrome without internet on your phone. Here's how
Business Standard

Now, iPhone users to get enhanced version of ixigo's train app

Android version had bagged the best app award of 2016 under the 'Made-in-India' category

ANI  |  Kannur 

apple, iphone

India's most popular train information app ixigo has announced the launch of its train app for download on the app store for Apple phone users.

With the Android version of the app having been named "Best App of 2016" by Google Play Store under the "Made In India" category, ixigo is all set to introduce the enhanced version on the app for iOS users.

The ixigo trains app is packed with many handy features that ensure a hassle free train information search and travel experience for Indian passengers.

ixigo predicts the probability of ticket PNR confirmation for waitlisted tickets and tracks the status of all booked tickets and trains.

The app also shows the live running status of trains insuring one knows exactly where their train has reached in real-time. Some other unique features include the ability to search trains by name or number, checking seat availability, fares, routes and amenities, accurate seat map display and much more.

The app is not only useful prior to the journey, but also during the trip. On the train one can use the ixigo trains app to catch up on news stories related to trains, save offline routes and even play games to pass the time. Travellers can also share information such as their PNR details, running status, availability and more with their friends and family, via the app with ease.

"We now have close to 20 million downloads, two plus lakh ratings, with an average of 4.5 out of five, over 1.1 billion sessions and 20 million train searches every month," said ixigo co-founder and CTO, Rajnish Kumar.

He added that the app has received a good initial response with an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on the Appstore.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements

Now, iPhone users to get enhanced version of ixigo's train app

Android version had bagged the best app award of 2016 under the 'Made-in-India' category

Android version had bagged the best app award of 2016 under the 'Made-in-India' category
India's most popular train information app ixigo has announced the launch of its train app for download on the app store for Apple phone users.

With the Android version of the app having been named "Best App of 2016" by Google Play Store under the "Made In India" category, ixigo is all set to introduce the enhanced version on the app for iOS users.

The ixigo trains app is packed with many handy features that ensure a hassle free train information search and travel experience for Indian passengers.

ixigo predicts the probability of ticket PNR confirmation for waitlisted tickets and tracks the status of all booked tickets and trains.

The app also shows the live running status of trains insuring one knows exactly where their train has reached in real-time. Some other unique features include the ability to search trains by name or number, checking seat availability, fares, routes and amenities, accurate seat map display and much more.

The app is not only useful prior to the journey, but also during the trip. On the train one can use the ixigo trains app to catch up on news stories related to trains, save offline routes and even play games to pass the time. Travellers can also share information such as their PNR details, running status, availability and more with their friends and family, via the app with ease.

"We now have close to 20 million downloads, two plus lakh ratings, with an average of 4.5 out of five, over 1.1 billion sessions and 20 million train searches every month," said ixigo co-founder and CTO, Rajnish Kumar.

He added that the app has received a good initial response with an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on the Appstore.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Now, iPhone users to get enhanced version of ixigo's train app

Android version had bagged the best app award of 2016 under the 'Made-in-India' category

India's most popular train information app ixigo has announced the launch of its train app for download on the app store for Apple phone users.

With the Android version of the app having been named "Best App of 2016" by Google Play Store under the "Made In India" category, ixigo is all set to introduce the enhanced version on the app for iOS users.

The ixigo trains app is packed with many handy features that ensure a hassle free train information search and travel experience for Indian passengers.

ixigo predicts the probability of ticket PNR confirmation for waitlisted tickets and tracks the status of all booked tickets and trains.

The app also shows the live running status of trains insuring one knows exactly where their train has reached in real-time. Some other unique features include the ability to search trains by name or number, checking seat availability, fares, routes and amenities, accurate seat map display and much more.

The app is not only useful prior to the journey, but also during the trip. On the train one can use the ixigo trains app to catch up on news stories related to trains, save offline routes and even play games to pass the time. Travellers can also share information such as their PNR details, running status, availability and more with their friends and family, via the app with ease.

"We now have close to 20 million downloads, two plus lakh ratings, with an average of 4.5 out of five, over 1.1 billion sessions and 20 million train searches every month," said ixigo co-founder and CTO, Rajnish Kumar.

He added that the app has received a good initial response with an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on the Appstore.

image
Business Standard
177 22