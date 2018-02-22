Now you can add your Facebook friend during a live video or audio chat

-
ALSO READNew update allows iPhone users to watch YouTube videos within WhatsApp Facebook buys Boston software company that authenticates govt-issued IDs Facebook makes it easier for artists, creators to share detailed 3D objects Twitter struggles for profit, seeks ad dollars with live news, CEO tweets Facebook testing Aadhaar for new users, says it's not mandatory yet
-
Facebook has rolled out a new feature in both iOS and Android apps that can allow users to add more friends and family members to a live audio and video chats in Messenger.
With the update, users need not hang up and manually add people into a conversation before restarting the call.
"We're excited to share a small new feature that will hopefully have a big impact to make your video and audio chats easier and faster than ever," Sarah Morris, Product Manager of Messenger, wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.
Earlier, to turn a one-on-one video or audio chat into a group chat, users had to hang up, start a new conversation from your inbox -- either by creating an entirely new message or by searching for an old one -- and then turn that conversation into a call.
While in a video chat or on a voice call, tap the screen, select the "add person" icon and choose who you want to join.
All the filters and effects would be available and after the chat ends, a group chat is created automatically in a user's inbox.
Users need to download the latest version of Messenger to get the feature.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU