In pics: OnePlus 5T with 8GB of RAM launched at Rs 37,999

OnePlus on Thursday launched its next iteration of its flagship in New York. The smartphone, which uses Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, can be purchased in 64GB and 128GB storage options at a price of Rs 32,999 and Rs 37,999 respectively. will go on early-access sale on November 21 at 4.30 PM on – for Prime member only -- and OnePlus online store. The device will also be available through all sales channels starting November 28.

This is OnePlus' first smartphone to feature an 18:9 aspect ratio display and Facial recognition features that could help to compete with Apple and Samsung.





As for launch offers, users will be eligible for a complimentary 12-month accidental damage insurance by Servify on downloading the Kotak 811 savings account and activating it with an initial deposit of Rs 1,000 in the introductory period. Additionally, those who get the will get 100GB data from Idea. Moreover, HDFC Bank debit and credit cards users are eligible for a Rs 1,500 instant discount on purchase of through till December 2017.

Chinese firm OnePlus today said it will continue to focus on the premium smartphone category in the Indian market, competing with heavyweights like Samsung and Apple.





"There was a duopoly in the premium segment in India. With our entry three players now account for about 98 per cent of the segment. We have been able to secure a significant part of the segment by offering feature-rich device at a competitive price," OnePlus India General Manager Vikas Agarwal said.





According to Counterpoint Research, OnePlus had over 30 per cent market share in the premium category smartphones (handsets priced above Rs 30,000).

Features

The marks the introduction of a 6-inch "Full Optic AMOLED Display" with an 18:9 aspect ratio to deliver a more immersive viewing experience.

The device features a new "Sunlight Display" that adapts automatically to harsh light.

OnePlus has moved its fingerprint sensor to the back of the device.

The comes with the same main camera as that of OnePlus 5 but also houses an improved secondary camera for superior low-light photography.





The smartphone is touted to come with new camera sensors on the back. Unlike the OnePlus 5T, which sports a dual-camera set-up of a 16-megapixel primary camera and a 20 MP telephoto lens, the is reported to sport a 16 MP primary sensor mated with 20 MP camera sensor sans telephoto lens. The new 20 MP camera sensor, however, is expected to come bigger aperture of f/1.7 for better low-light pictures.