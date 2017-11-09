Samsung Pay has over 2.5-mn users in India: Company official

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Electronics major Samsung currently has over 2.5 million people using Samsung Pay, the cashless payment facility offered by the company, a senior official said today.

"We started the year (2017) with the launch of Samsung Pay (in India). Currently, there are about 2.5 million users across the country," company General Manager, Aditya Babbar told reporters here.


In an effort to expand the business, he said the company had made investments of Rs 4,915 crore at the facility in Noida to double the capacity.

Babbar, quoting GFK Data (a research agency), said the company clocked market share of 47 per cent in the overall smartphone segment as of September.

To a query, he said Tamil Nadu was one of the "top five markets" for the company and every third phone sold was a Samsung "J series" smartphone.

Samsung India currently has 1.50 lakh outlets of which 1,900 are company-owned, he added.

