Tecno i5 Pro is a budget offering with decent battery, camera performance

Tecno i5 Pro, a smartphone from the stable of Hong Kong-based Transsion Holdings, is another budget offering that aims to carve a place in a highly competitive Indian smartphone market.

Priced at Rs 12,990, the smartphone boasts big battery, fast charging capabilities and decent camera performance.

In terms of design, the chamfered edges adds to the overall aesthetics of the device with volume rocker keys and power button placed on the right side and eject able SIM card slot on the left side of the chassis. The micro-USB port of charging and data transfers is placed at the bottom, whereas the 3.5 mm audio jack is placed on the top. Overall, the phone offers no frills design and looks just like any other budget smartphone.

The major attraction of the device is its 4,000 mAh battery, which keeps the show running for more than a day even after heavy usage. The phone comes with ‘rocket charging’ technology, which assures quick battery recharge time.

The device sports a 5.5-inch IPS HD screen, 13-megapixel rear camera and 8 MP front camera. The primary camera is assisted with quad-LED flash and the front camera sports soft LED flash light for bright selfies even during low-light conditions. The cameras work optimally under bright light conditions but fails to perform in low light scenarios.

The Tecno i5 Pro is powered by a 1.44 GHz quad-core MediaTek 6737T processor. It comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage that can further be expanded via microSD card by up to 128 GB. The fingerprint scanner is housed under the capacitive home key on the front. The scanner has a weak response and lags while unlocking or minimising the apps.

The device boots Android Nougat 7.0 with HiOS skin on top.

Verdict:

For people seeking for a budget smartphone with good battery life and quick charging times, the Techno i5 could be an option.

