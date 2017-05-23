TRENDING ON BS
Video streaming app 'Dekkho' partners with Amazon for digital content

Amazon Fire TV Stick is a plug-and-play device that connects to the television's HDMI port

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Online video streaming platform Dekkho on Tuesday announced its partnership with Amazon to provide its content on Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Dekkho will be one of the featured apps on the streaming device, allowing users to access its entire content library of movies and videos across genres such as music, food, fashion, travel, lifestyle and comedy on a preferred basis.

Amazon Fire TV Stick is a plug-and-play device that connects to the television's HDMI port and allows users to access digital video content from a host of providers.

"In a bid to expand our content outreach to smart TVs and similar large-screen offerings, this strategic partnership with Amazon Fire TV Stick will help us increase exposure for content creators on our platform," said Tanay Desai, Co-founder at Dekkho.

Dekkho's content on Fire TV will be available on a free-to-use basis.

