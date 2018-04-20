Vivo V9 Youth with AI-powered selfie camera launched in India at Rs 18,990

Chinese on Friday unveiled " Youth" - a customised variant of the flagship for the youth.

Priced at Rs 18,990, " Youth" comes with a 6.3-inch "Fullview" display 2.0, 16MP and 2MP dual rear camera, 16MP (AI) and 32GB ROM, expandable up to 256GB.

"With the launch of ' Youth', we are bringing the best features of our flagship in a new avatar for our young and modern consumers," said Kenny Zeng, CMO, India.

The is powered by Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor,3260mAh battery and runs on Funtouch OS 4.0 ( based on 8.1).

"The device is for consumers who want a holistic and powerful experience at a competitive price," Zeng added.

Just like Vivo's flagship device, " Youth" also comes with "Game Mode" that would allow users to block all messages, calls, and alerts during gaming sessions.