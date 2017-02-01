Jaitley delivers plenty of good news for the middle class

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to present the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament today

I welcome the Union Budget 2017. Its a pro-poor and pro-agriculture budget— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 1, 2017 Former RBI Governor Rangarajan finds Budget 2017 a "fairly routine" oneEvery Indian to have a house?Jaitley's Budget 2017 a careful one.It’s a very well rounded budget which seeks to address requirements of various segments in economy: Chanda Kochhar, CEO, ICICI #Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/klrW6Wy1GG— ANI (@ANI_news) February 1, 2017 Budget 2017: Jaitley seeks to woo rural populationJaitley plays big brother to eliminate black moneyPropose to reduce the existing rate of taxation for those with income between 2.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh annually from 10% to 5%: FM Arun JaitleyPersonal income tax: tax rate reduced to 5% from 10% for those in Rs 2.5-5 lakh bracketPolitical parties cannot receive more than Rs 2,000 in cash as donationCorporation tax reduced to 25% for companies with revenues of less than Rs 50 cr a yearWelcome stress on fiscal responsibility in Budget, reflected in fiscal deficit, borrowing level and revenue deficitDemonetisation has changed the way of life in our country. People have started embracing cashless economy: FM Arun JaitleyFiscal deficit target of 3.2% of GDP for 2017-18 in line with market expectationsPegs fiscal deficit at 3.2%: FM#Budget2017 with Business Standard - A careful budget20 lakh Aadhaar-based swipe machines by 2020BHIM app will unleash power of mobile phones for digital payments; 2 new schemes to be launched to promote the app, says FMModest and selective direct tax cuts show restraint, while surcharge kicking in from lower level makes income tax system more progressive. Hard to quarrel with this, but there will be disappointment because there were expectations of more substantive changes.Shocking dissonance between number of tax payers and deposits of demonetised notes. Points to massive tax evasion. Addressing it could be an important consequence of demonetisationWelcome stress on fiscal responsibility in Budget, reflected in fiscal deficit, borrowing level & revenue deficit.Lending target under MUDRA to be doubled to Rs 2,44,000 croreIncreasing India's strategic oil reserves was long-pending move, especially since crude oil prices hit $40/bbl in 2015.Here is the main agenda that runs through #Budget2017 https://t.co/Ojj4UaBamY#BudgetForBetterIndia pic.twitter.com/1UdtgiYO9o— PIB India (@PIB_India) February 1, 2017 IRCTC will be listed on stock exchanges, says FMAllocation for highways raised to Rs 64,000 croreComplete rural electrification by May 2018, hike in MNREGA fund: FM JaitleyBharat Net allocation set at Rs 10,000 crGovt proposes to invest Rs 1.31 lakh cr in the railways through 2017-18Capital outlay for Railways raised 8.2% to Rs 1.31 lakh crore from Rs 1.21 lakh crore in FY17. This includes an allocation of Rs 55,000 crore from the government.Capital outlay for the Railways raised from Rs 1.21 lakh crore in 2016-17 to Rs 1.31 lakh crore. This includes an allocation of Rs 55,000 crore from the government.Total expenditure in #Budget2017 21.47 lakh crores, expected to have multiplier effects and lead to higher growth https://t.co/Ojj4UaBamY pic.twitter.com/RTefLFo10s— PIB India (@PIB_India) February 1, 2017 Total allocation for Rural, Agricultural & Allied sectors for 2017-18 is a record 1,87,223 crore up 24% from last yearThe first few months of GST will be experimental. Indirect tax collection will expand after that: FM Arun Jaitley tells Ashok BhattacharyaGovt committed to structural reforms in medical education: FMTwo new AIIMS to be set up in Jharkhand and Gujarat, says FM Arun JaitleyAffordable housing to be given infrastructure status, announces FM Arun Jaitley. BSE Realty index up over 1%Affordable housing to be given infra status: FMArun Jaitley has presented a Budget that will be taken as a big relief by almost all stakeholders, writes Shyamal MajumdarPost demonetisation, I wanted to help the MSME sector. I had a promise to keep: FM Arun Jaitley tells Ashok BhattacharyaParticipation of women in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) has increased from 40% to 55%, says Finance Minister Arun JaitleyWell on our way to achieving 100% rural electrification by May 1, 2018: FMAllocation under MNREGA increased from Rs 38,500 cr to Rs 48,000 crAllocation for rural sector for FY18 is Rs 1,87,200 cr, which is a record, and represents an increase of 24%: FMA budget to shed the "suit boot ki sarkar" imagePace of construction of roads has increased to 133km/day in FY17: FMRs 3,00,000 cr spent on rural sector every year. We will bring 10 million households out of poverty and 50,000 gram panchayats will be made poverty-free, says Finance Minister Arun JaitleyTarget for agri credit fixed at Rs 10 lakh cr this year, announces Finance Minister Arun JaitleyFM Arun Jaitley delivers a politically sagacious BudgetBusiness Standard on #Budget2017: Budget already attempting to remedy the damage caused by demonetisationFM says "Spend more and maintain fiscal prudence". Does it mean Budget will avoid fiscal activism but have enough leeway to spend in populist steps?Farmers' income will be doubled, says FMAgenda for next year: Transform, Energise and Clean India, says JaitleyImpact of demonetisation not to spill over to next year: FMBudget: Rs 10,000 crore allocated for rural broadband push in Bharat NetBudget 2017: Infrastructure status to affordable housing to boost projectsThis is a Budget for the future- for farmers, underprivileged, transparency, urban rejuvenation, rural development, enterprise: PM Narendra Modi on #Budget2017This Budget will help small businesses to become competitive in the global market: PM Narendra Modi on #Budget2017Overall, in terms of actual economic policy, the Budget was typically competent – but few could claim it moved as far forward as the government needed to with this Budget. Time is running out, writes Mihir SharmaThe commitment to eliminate corruption and black money is reflected in the Budget: PM Narendra Modi on #Budget2017The aim of the Government is to double the income of farmers. This Budget is yet again devoted to the well-being of the villages, farmers and the poor: PM Narendra Modi on #Budget2017The merger of the Railway Budget with the general budget will give an impetus to the transport sector's growth: PM Narendra Modi on #Budget2017The FM has presented an 'Uttam' Budget, devoted to strengthening the hands of the poor: PM Narendra ModiCash dealings above Rs 3 lakh banned from April 1: JaitleyResilience of Indian farmers is indicative in higher estimated growth in Agriculture. The Budget provisions will make them more resilient.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 1, 2017 Highlights of Jaitley's fiscally prudent Budget 2017The pathbreaking income tax reforms and slashing slab from 10% to 5% will encourage tax compliance.#BudgetForBetterIndia #Budget2017— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) February 1, 2017 We were expecting fireworks, instead got a damp squib: Rahul Gandhi on #Budget2017Business Standard on #Budget2017 - A careful budgetWelcome stress on fiscal responsibility in Budget, reflected in fiscal deficit, borrowing level and revenue deficit.Business Standard on #Budget2017 - Modest and selective direct tax cuts show restraint, while surcharge kicking in from lower level makes income tax system more progressive.Shocking dissonance between number of tax payers and deposits of demonetised notes. Points to massive tax evasion.Business Standard on #Budget2017 A careful budget There will be widespread disappointment at the lack of direct tax concessions for individuals and companies.Railway CPSE's such as IRCTC, IRCON to be listed.@bsindia on #Budget2017 A Careful Budget pic.twitter.com/UTvrFZijcK— Business Standard (@bsindia) February 1, 2017 Service tax on tickets booked through IRCTC to be withdrawn, says FM JaitleyWe are committed to make our tax rates reasonable, tax administration fairer & tax base wider: @arunjaitley #Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/O4Mjzipk6M— Business Standard (@bsindia) February 1, 2017 Political party funding 1. Max cash donations rs 2,000 from any one source 2. Parties will be able to receive donations in cheque / digital 3. Donors can buy electoral bonds from banks in cheque/digitalIn the long run, GST is bound to increase the revenue of both Centre and States, but in the first year itself, it may not be so— Dr Hasmukh Adhia (@adhia03) February 1, 2017 On the Indirect Tax side, we have hardly made any changes in Excise and Service Tax rates because of GST coming in the next year.— Dr Hasmukh Adhia (@adhia03) February 1, 2017 Budget speech over; Sensex up nearly 200 points, Nifty regains 8,600Budget 2017 highlights: Personal I-T rate up to Rs 5 lakh comes down to 5%No corporate tax reduction for large companies.What does it mean?@bsindia on #Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/Trd6jLVfok— Business Standard (@bsindia) February 1, 2017 No corporate tax reduction for large companies.What does it mean?@bsindia on #Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/Trd6jLVfok— Business Standard (@bsindia) February 1, 2017 Markets regain lost ground as #Budget2017 does not tinker with treatment of long term capital gains tax (LTCG) on stocks. Sensex rallies 170 points to 27,826 levels; Nifty50 up 39 points to regain 8,600 levels10% additional surcharge on those earning Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 cr annuallyHard to quarrel with the personal income tax proposals but there will be disappointment as more was expected.@bsindia on #Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/FtoAokbLsn— Business Standard (@bsindia) February 1, 2017 Budget Reaction: Given most sectors are under automatic route, FIPB was losing its significance. Move to abolish it is positive and may give a fillip to FDI, but a lot will depend on a consistent roadmap that Government should lay down: said Aakash Choubey, Partner, Khaitan & CoWelcome stress on fiscal responsibility in Budget, reflected in fiscal deficit, borrowing level and revenue deficit.@bsindia on #Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/AVQVJw7PpL— Business Standard (@bsindia) February 1, 2017 Propose to reduce existing rate of taxation of those with income between 2.5 lakh to 5 lakh from 10% to 5%: FM @arunjaitley #Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/zVLbBxuymb— Business Standard (@bsindia) February 1, 2017 Budget Reaction: Draft medical devices rules have been in vogue for quite some time already. It is encouraging to see that the government will seek to introduce some regulations in the coming year: Anand Mehta, Partner, Khaitan & CoNo proposal to withdraw MAT. However, carry-forward to be extended to 15 years from 10, says FM JaitleyBudget Impact: Petronet LNG, GAIL India, Indraprastha Gas up over 3% each as Customs duty on LNG cut to 2.5% from 5%.Dissonance between number of tax payers & deposits.Addressing tax evastion could be an important consequence of demonetisation.#Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/crFCWiPWpr— Business Standard (@bsindia) February 1, 2017 Maximum amount of cash donation that a political party will be allowed to receive will be Rs 2,000: FM @arunjaitley #Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/fH6Ez8wFRh— Business Standard (@bsindia) February 1, 2017 No transaction above Rs 3 lakhs to be permitted in cash: FM @arunjaitley #Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/TYrAJPuOHT— Business Standard (@bsindia) February 1, 2017 Nifty Realty index top gainer (up over 2%) as holding period for capital gains tax in real estate reduced to 2 yearsIncome tax for small companies with an annual turn over of Rs 50 crore, now to pay 25%, a 5% reduction: FM @arunjaitley #Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/pBBcS26Ifj— Business Standard (@bsindia) February 1, 2017 No corporate tax reduction for large companies. What it means: While small companies (up to Rs 50 cr turnover) will be happy, its a big let own for the big boysAffordable housing projects being essentially large format projects- extension of project completion from 3 years to 5 years for tax concessions is a positive move: expertsCustoms duty on LNG cut to 2.5% from 5%A major increase in revenue receipts assumed to show a fiscal deficit of 3.2 per cent of GDPWelcome stress on fiscal responsibility in Budget, reflected in fiscal deficit, borrowing level and revenue deficit.@bsindia on #Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/AVQVJw7PpL— Business Standard (@bsindia) February 1, 2017 No capital gains tax for those who pooled land for Amravati: FMDissonance between number of tax payers & deposits.Addressing tax evastion could be an important consequence of demonetisation.#Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/crFCWiPWpr— Business Standard (@bsindia) February 1, 2017 Demonetisation has led to 35% rise in personal income tax: FMHolding period of houses for purposes of computing capital gains tax to be reduced from three years to two years: FMDissonance between number of tax payers & deposits.Addressing tax evastion could be an important consequence of demonetisation.#Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/crFCWiPWpr— Business Standard (@bsindia) February 1, 2017 Changes announced for capital gains tax in real estateGovt committed to making tax rates reasonable, expanding tax base, says FM JaitleyOut of 3.7 crore who filed tax returns in 2015-16, only 24 lakh persons showed income above Rs 10 lakh: FM @arunjaitley #Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/p3vcU82FDH— Business Standard (@bsindia) February 1, 2017 Net tax revenue growth at 17% in last two years: FMBudget Reaction: With industry status, banks will be willing to lend more to projects in the affordable housing segment: analystsBudget Reaction: Proposed abolition of FIPB is a bold move to demonstrate governments commitment to provide seamless investment environment for foreign investors. Roadmap will ensure adequate checks and balances to address administrative apprehensions: Pranay Bhatia, Partner – Direct Tax, BDO IndiaFM says we're largely a tax non-compliant societyFY18 net market borrowing pegged at Rs 3.48 lakh cr, says FMWelcome stress on fiscal responsibility in Budget, reflected in fiscal deficit, borrowing level and revenue deficit.#Budget2017 @arunjaitley says we are a largely tax non-compliant society; juxtaposes cars sold, travels abroad, to wilful taxpayers @bsindia— Arup Roychoudhury (@aruproytweets) February 1, 2017 Last 5 years 1.25 crore cars have been sold ...@arunjaitley @bsindia @Bshindi #Budget2017— Sundaresasubramanian (@sundarbandar) February 1, 2017 Welcome stress on fiscal responsibility in Budget, reflected in fiscal deficit, borrowing level and revenue deficit.@bsindia on #Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/AVQVJw7PpL— Business Standard (@bsindia) February 1, 2017 Of 76 lakh assesssees who declare income above Rs 5 lakh, about 56 lakh are salaried class: FMRevenue deficit stands reduced to 2.1% in FY18A 25 per cent increase in capital expenditure suggests a major squeeze on revenue expenditure including subsidies.@bsindia on #Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/cXXdNjYMdf— Business Standard (@bsindia) February 1, 2017 .@arunjaitley says fiscal deficit target for 2017-18 at 3.2% of GDP#Budget2017— Business Standard (@bsindia) February 1, 2017 Tax:GDP ratio very low, direct-to-indirect tax unacceptable: FMFIPB to be abolished in 2017-18. What it means: Major reforms; removes big headache for foreign investors.@arunjaitley 's sops for rural population includes raising of total alloaction for job scheme and allied sectors #Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/N9EhnCPJXs— Business Standard (@bsindia) February 1, 2017 Web-based pension distribution system for defence personnel: FMA new legislation will be brought to seize the assets of economic offenders, announces Jaitley1.5 lakh health sub centres to be converted to Health Wellness Centres.#BudgetForBetterIndia— Dr. Mahesh Sharma (@dr_maheshsharma) February 1, 2017 Allocations for capital expenditure have been raised by 35% over last financial year, says FM JaitleyBanks have targeted to introduce additional 10 lakh Point-of-Sale terminals by Mar'17: FM @arunjaitley #Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/ec5lVqsAd4— Business Standard (@bsindia) February 1, 2017 Rs 3,000 cr will be set aside for implementing Budget announcements: FMIRCON, IRCTC to be listed on stock exchanges, says FM. This was a long-pending move; the shares expected to be lapped up by marketsGovt to continue using exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for disinvestmentAbolishing FIPB is a good move #Budget2017— Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (@kiranshaw) February 1, 2017 What allocation of Rs 10,000 cr for bank recapitalisation means?@bsindia on #Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/NeoumfMqde— Business Standard (@bsindia) February 1, 2017 Budget Reaction: Liberalising FDI in various sectors is a welcome move. We will wait to see the approval process for sectors where certain caps still exist: Rajesh Thakkar, Partner – Transaction Advisory Services, BDO IndiaBank Nifty marginally higher after Rs 10,000-crore allocation for recapitalisation of banks, announcement that more funds will be allocated if requiredThe Rs 10,000 crore announced by FM Jaitley for recapitalisation of public sector banks seen as grossly inadequateAbolition of FIPB can be a big blow to discretionary decision-making.Jaitley intends to create an integrated public sector oil major to compete with global firms. HPCL, IOC, GAIL, BPCL gain up to 2%100% village electrification to complete by May 2018, it will light up homes of poor & energize their quality of life. #BudgetForBetterIndia— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 1, 2017 Will FIPB's discretionary powers now be taken over by the Cabinet?Bureaucracy cedes more control to politicians?@bsindia on #Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/nC2Al6isfk— Business Standard (@bsindia) February 1, 2017 20,000-Mw solar power capacity will be set up in 2017-18, announces FM JaitleyBudget Impact: FM allocated Rs 10,000 crore for recapitalisation of banks. Nifty PSU bank index up over 2%. Union Bank, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank gain over 2.5%The Airport Authority Act will be amended to monetise airport land, says JaitleyWhat FIPB abolition means: Major reforms; removes big headache for foreign investors.@bsindia on #Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/g4jXtaZPyc— Business Standard (@bsindia) February 1, 2017 Railway lines of 3,500 km to be commissioned in 2017-18Proposal: Railways to implement end-to-end connectivity for some commodities with the help of logistics firms. Impact: Logistics stocks rally; Allcargo Logistics, Gati, VRL Logistics up nearly 1%#Budget2017 @arunjaitley says decided to abolish Foreign Investment Promotion Board. @bsindia— Arup Roychoudhury (@aruproytweets) February 1, 2017 Airport Operation Management for tier-II airports via PPPFocus on Swachh Railways: All railway coaches will have bio-toilets by 2019, says JaitleyRailway Budget speech compressed in a few paragraphs.@bsindia on #Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/63qLcx0hXI— Business Standard (@bsindia) February 1, 2017 New Metro Rail policy to be framedBudget Reaction: Infrastructure status to the affordable housing segment will mean lower borrowing costs for the sector and thus addresses the margin issues that private players in this segment face. Combined with interest subventions, this could be a big step in making housing more affordable, says Nidhi Seksaria, Advisory Partner & Leader – Real Estate, BDO IndiaBudget impact: Affordable housing will to be given infrastructure status. Positive for infrastructure developers, banks and housing finance companiesRailways to implement end-to-end connectivity for some commodities, says JaitleyAadhaar-based smart cards to be issued to senior citizens, announces FM Arun JaitleyRedevelopment contracts for at least 25 stations to be awarded in 2017-18, says FM JaitleyGovernance & ease of doing business, mentioned in 2016, have been dropped from this year’s list as focus areas.@bsindia on #Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/NygPKDe3QQ— Business Standard (@bsindia) February 1, 2017 Labour reforms promised. What it means: In the face of political opposition and ahead of the state polls and general elections, this may remain an intention onlyRailway related stocks see profit booking. Kalindee Rail, Texmaco, Titagarh Wagons slip up to 2.3%Ten million pucca homes for the poor during the next financial year is good news for steel and cement makers. Affordable homes given infrastructure status. The market for affordable homes has started to pick up. Housing boom could be under way.10 key pillars of the budget 1. Doubling farmers' income 2. Rural developmneyt 3. Youth 4. Poverty 5. Infra 6. Financial sector 7. Digital economy 8. Public service 9. Prudent fiscal management 10. Tax administration with focus on honouring the honestAgri allocation hiked. Fertiliser stocks such as RCF, Deepak Fertilizers, Basant Agro rally to to 6%allocation for SCs Rs 52000+ crore; ST Rs rs 31000 cr @arunjaitley @bsindia @Bshindi #Budget2017— Sundaresasubramanian (@sundarbandar) February 1, 2017 Aim is to eliminate tuberculosis by 2025, says FM JaitleyAnnouncements related to secondary and higher education sector need more details. Esp from HRD ministry.@bsindia on #Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/Pax66HpIFt— Business Standard (@bsindia) February 1, 2017 Budget focus on youth education a welcome shift to outcome-based incentives for educationAnnouncements related to secondary and higher education sector need more details. Esp from HRD ministry.@bsindia on #Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/Pax66HpIFt— Business Standard (@bsindia) February 1, 2017 Markets slip into the red amid volatility. Sensex at 27,655; Nifty at 8,556 levels. India VIX up 0.56% at 16.92Sensex, Nifty turn negative; BSE Midcap, BSE Smallcap trade in greenIncreased allocation of Rs 23,000 cr for PM Awas Yojana: FMFM Jaitley says innovation fund will be created for secondary educationBudget focus on roads and infrastructure likely to benefit companies like IRB Infra and companies in the low-cost housing spaceHigher allocation for MGNREGA shows govt expects higher rural distress next year.@bsindia on #Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/231dKJ3tIV— Business Standard (@bsindia) February 1, 2017 Tractor, fertiliser stocks spiked as agri sector expected to grow at 4.1% this yearNational agri markets to be expanded to 585 markets: FMIrrigation fund hiked to Rs 40,000 crore; Jain Irrigation, EPC Industries gain up to 5%Modern law on contract farming will be prepared, says FM JaitleyInitial corpus for dairy processing fund set at Rs 2,000 cr, says JaitleyNo significant relaxation in fiscal deficit target can be expected.@bsindia on #Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/4WhEWGirde— Business Standard (@bsindia) February 1, 2017 Issuance of Soil Health cards has gathered momentum: FMFM: Spend more and maintain fiscal prudenceWhat does it mean? @bsindia take on #Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/KjoS90vwUP— Business Standard (@bsindia) February 1, 2017 Will take steps to ensure farmers get better prices for their crops: FMDedicated micro irrigation fund set up by Nabard to have initial corpus of Rs 5,000 crMarkets trade marginally higher as FM Jaitley presents Budget 2017Fasal Bima Yojana: coverage to be raised from 30% in FY17 to 40% in FY18 and 50% in FY19: FMMarkets remain rangebound as FM Arun Jaitley's Budget speech progresses on; SBI top gainerTEC India: is agenda for next year: Transform, Energise and Clean India. FM @arunjaitley #Budget2017— Archis Mohan (@ArchisMohan) February 1, 2017 Tax administration will be honouring the honest: FM#Budget2017: GST bill passage and demonetisation described as major reforms.Will continue with economic reforms, promote investment: FM#Budget2017: Jaitley quotes Gandhi on demonetisation: “A right cause never fails”. Perhaps, since demonetisation did not pan out as planned, it wasn’t carried out with the right cause in mind, but for political benefits?Markets remain choppy. India VIX up 0.9% at 16.98FM begins with the usual attack on the previous governmentMonetary policy stance of US Fed a major concern for emerging markets: FMIndia is 6th largest manufacturing country in the world, up from 9th position: FMAs per IMF, India will be one of fastest growing economies in 2017: FMBusiness Standard on #Budget2017: Focus on rural India, the underprivileged and youth. Expect handsome outlays for schemes on rural development and poverty alleviationCPI inflation to remain within RBI band of 2-6%: FMMarkets marginally positive as FM Jaitley begins is #Budget2017 speech. Sensex up 47 points at 27,703; Nifty up 10 points at 8,571 levelsThe govt now seen as a trusted custodian of public money: FMIMF estimates world GDP at 3.1% in 2016, and 3.4% in 2017: FMUnion Finance Minister @arunjaitley presents Union #Budget2017 in the Parliament pic.twitter.com/qaZj6A6lzz— Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) February 1, 2017 Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan addresses the House, condoling the death of IUML MP, E Ahamed.The Finance Minister starts his #Budget2017 in the Lok SabhaOur govt was elected amid huge expectations on the part of the people: FMMarkets trade flat as investors await Budget 2017Finance Minister rises to present the BudgetWould have adjourned the House but today's sitting for the presentation of Budget has been approved by the President: Sumitra MahajanThe house will not sit tomorrow as a mark of respect to the departed MP, E Ahamed, says Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan. Opposition protests.House condoles death of E Ahamed ahead of Budget presentationCabinet meeting on Budget ends, FM to present Budget shortlyMarket Watch: Information technology stocks remain under pressure. Nifty IT index top sectoral loser, sheds over 1.5% in morning trade. Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technology among top losers CLICK HERE TO TRACK IT STOCKSHigh hopes from Budget on reviving sagging economyBudget to try and ease pain from cash crunchPM @narendramodi arriving in Parliament House, for the #Cabinet Meeting before presentation of #Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/qplHd3xJQL— PIB India (@PIB_India) February 1, 2017 Saddened by E Ahamed ji's demise but Budget will be presented. We have to keep in mind that Budget is a constitutional obligation, will have to be presented: Sumitra MahajanBudget will be presented today, says Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.FM @arunjaitley departing from North Block to @RashtrapatiBhvn and Parliament House, to present #Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/7EoT1bFKih— PIB India (@PIB_India) February 1, 2017 Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2017-18 at 11 am todayHits & Misses: Five key capital market announcements from the previous Budget CLICK HERE FOR THE STORYHits & Misses: Five key capital market announcements from the previous Budget CLICK HERE FOR THE STORYBUDGET EXPECTATION: On the tax revenue front, the government could provide some personal income tax relief to lower income brackets to compensate for the economic slowdown post demonetization, and could also reduce corporate tax rates. In the FY16 budget, the government had announced a lowering of the average corporate income tax rate to 25% from 30% over four years -- GOLDMAN SACHSSECTORS TO WATCH: Agri-related spending increase would be positive for Fertilisers, Consumer Staples, Tractors and 2Ws. 4) A reduction in personal tax rates could benefit Consumer Discretionary and Autos. 5) Higher infra spending would be positive for Cement, Roads, Railways, Logistics and CVs.BUDGET EXPECTATION: Post demonetisation, expectations of measures to boost demand are high – in the form of personal income tax cuts and higher social spending especially targeted at lower income population, says Gautam Chhaochharia, ED & Head of India Research, UBS SecuritiesIts neither possible nor is it correct: Subhash Kashyap, Constitution Expert on postponement of budget after budget copies have reach Parliament. FM Arun Jaitley & his team called on #PresidentMukherjee this morning for the customary briefing on the Budget before presentation pic.twitter.com/ihi5VtKphI — President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) February 1, 2017 Arun Jaitley tweets: Watch me live presenting the Union Budget 2017 at 11 am, February 1, 2017 http://www.loksabhatv.nic.in/ This was an inhuman act: Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress on allegations that E Ahamed's death announcement was delayed.PM Narendra Modi arrives at E Ahamed's residence.I'm going to Kerala to meet MPs to discuss how to raise this issue in the House: Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress on E AhamedI think Govt already knew that he had passed away, but they were trying to maybe delay announcement: Mallikarjun Kharge, CongressBUDGET EXPECTATION: Rationalisation of corporate taxes and the introduction of a standard deduction for personal income tax (without any changes in exemption limit or tax rates). Other key themes in the budget are likely to be: dis-incentives for cash and incentives for digital payments; affordable housing; a push for agricultural and rural development; employment; and infrastructure spending -- NomuraBUDGET EXPECTATION: After paying for the 7th Pay Commission outgo, PSU bank recapitalization and a step up in social schemes, the FM will be barely able to fund the budgeted level of public capital expenditure -- BofAMLCabinet meeting to be held shortly in Parliament #Budget2017Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Ananth Kumar visit IUML MP E Ahamed's residence. He passed away this morning. #Budget2017BUDGET EXPECTATION: We expect the Government to announce an ‘anti-rich’ budget which focusses on installing penalties on cash transactions, tax on the withdrawal of cash from the banking system, income tax relief for the middle class and potentially an adverse capital gains tax-related decision for equity investments. Additionally, we expect a moderate increase in revenue expenditure allocation whilst capex is deprioritised. As regards the fiscal deficit, the Government is likely to postpone the fiscal goalpost of hitting 3% of GDP in FY18. -- Ambit CapitalBUDGET EXPECTATION: Union Budget for FY18 is likely to be focussed primarily on reinforcing the ‘black money crackdown’ theme with a secondary focus on delivering token payments to the poor as well as income tax cuts -- Ambit CapitalGovernment sources cited some precedents, saying in 1954 MP Paul Jujhar and in 1974 MB Rana Mos Industry had passed away.BUDGET CHAT: A panel of experts will answer all your questions on the impact of Budget proposals on markets, personal finance, taxation and economym starting 2 pm today. CLICK HERE TO SEND QUESTIONS BUDGET EXPECTATION: We expect Finance Minister Jaitley to target a fiscal deficit of 3.5% of GDP – same as FY17’s – in FY18 in his 1 February Budget. This assumes that the N K Singh Committee relaxes the FY18 fiscal deficit target to 3-3.5% of GDP from 3% -- BofAMLHow will the Budget impact the markets? What should be your portfolio strategy? Get all your queries answered by G. Chokkalingam, founder & managing director of Equinomics Research & Advisory post the Budget 2017 presentation CLICK HERE TO SEND QUESTIONS BUDGET EXPECTAION: MAT is working out to be quite regressive for infrastructure projects specifically at the early stages of projects post commissioning. This is due to the inherent challenge faced by infrastructure projects typically characterised with a gradual ramp up of revenues. I expect the MAT rate to either reduce, or the FM considers a lesser alternate form of tax for long gestation infrastructure projects -- Sandeep Upadhyay, MD & CEO, Centrum Infrastructure AdvisoryLok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan to visit E Ahamed's residence at 10 a.m.There is a precedent, in the past also a sitting MP/MoS passed away and budget was presented: Government sources.RAIL BUDGET EXPECTAION: Passenger fares may be hiked marginally; exit rail stocks, say analysts CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL STORYFinance Minister Arun Jaitley reaches the Parliament.Hits & Misses: Five key capital market announcements from the previous Budget CLICK HERE FOR THE STORYMarkets swing between gains and losses; BSE Midcap bucks trend, up 0.2%BUDGET EXPECTATION: On the tax revenue front, the government could provide some personal income tax relief to lower income brackets to compensate for the economic slowdown post demonetization, and could also reduce corporate tax rates. In the FY16 budget, the government had announced a lowering of the average corporate income tax rate to 25% from 30% over four years -- GOLDMAN SACHSBUDGET EXPECTATION: Given constraints on the private sector’s balance sheet, we think the government’s push on infrastructure, especially on railways, roads and defence, could continue in FY18. We expect the government capital spending to increase by 26%. However, the government’s spending priorities are likely to remain directed towards creating assets rather than giving subsidies -- GOLDMAN SACHSBUDGET EXPECTATIONS: The government could announce measures to support growth in the budget either in terms of increased spending, or some tax relief, or both. We think the key spending themes in the budget are likely to be “rural spending” and “greater capital spending” -- GOLDMAN SACHSMarket Watch: Information technology stocks remain under pressure. Nifty IT index top sectoral loser, sheds over 1.5% in morning trade. Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technology among top losers CLICK HERE TO TRACK IT STOCKSBudget will be presented, obituary may happen before or after it, government has spoken to all parties and arrived at consensus: Government sourcesSECTORS TO WATCH: Agri-related spending increase would be positive for Fertilisers, Consumer Staples, Tractors and 2Ws. 4) A reduction in personal tax rates could benefit Consumer Discretionary and Autos. 5) Higher infra spending would be positive for Cement, Roads, Railways, Logistics and CVs.Sensex opens marginally higher, Nifty still below 8,600 ahead of the Union Budget. Also read: Markets open in green as investors await Budget 2017BUDGET EXPECTATION: Post demonetisation, expectations of measures to boost demand are high – in the form of personal income tax cuts and higher social spending especially targeted at lower income population, says Gautam Chhaochharia, ED & Head of India Research, UBS SecuritiesFinal decision on budget to be taken by speaker, decision expected by 10 a.m.FM Arun Jaitley and ministry officials with #Budget2017Finance Minister Arun Jaitley leaves for North BlockIt is the Speaker of Lok Sabha, Sumitra Mahajan, who would take the final call on presentation of the Budget.However, the Budget can be read in the Rajya Sabha as Ahamed was not the member of Lok Sabha. He had collapsed yesterday during the joint Parliament address of President Pranab Mukherjee.Massive debt write-offs required to rescue large corporates: Eco SurveyEconomic Survey: Themes chosen this year are along expected linesUniversal Basic Income a radical new idea; an idea whose time is right for deliberation, not necessarily for immediate implementation, says CEA.External challenges include rise in oil prices and protectionism, says CEA.Balance sheet of banks and private sector still challenged; much of debt is in large companies, says CEAOne of the aims of demonetisation was bringing down real estate prices, says CEA.Bank credit affected by demonetisation, it has come down. Overall picture is mixed, says CEA. CEA exhorts the media to refrain from "misinterpreting and mischievously interpreting" GDP projections.It is not appropriate to do a before-after analysis of GDP growth, with respect to demonetisation, says CEA.We should be close to remonetisation of the economy in a month or two, says CEA.Demonetisation cash impact: Currency squeeze was less severe than perceived, says CEA.Demonetisation simultaneously reduced supply of cash, and increased supply of deposits. Thereby increasing price of cash, and reducing price of deposits, says CEA.Demonetisation has affected different forms of money very differently, says CEA.Demonetisation a very analytically unique and unusual experiment, says CEA.India survived volatility from demonetisation and US elections along with FCNR redemption, says CEA.Macroeconomic stability absolutely fundamental to anything the government wants to do, says CEA.The past year has had robust macroeconomic stability, says Arvind Subramanian.CEA Arvind Subramanian addresses press conference after tabling of Economic Survey.Apparel and Leather industry key to generation of formal and productive jobs, projects Economic Survey.Economic Survey sees fiscal windfall from Pradhan Mantri Garib Kaayan Yojana, low oil prices. Size of Indian public sector both in micro-efficiency terms and in a macro-fiscal sense is not large: #EconomicSurvey pic.twitter.com/JdH6d7qvCO — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 31, 2017 Capital inflows into India are no lower than in the average emerging market: Economic SurveyEconomic growth expected to return to normal as new currency notes in required quantities come back into circulation: Economic SurveyCPI based core inflation has remained stable in current financial year averaging around 5%: Economic SurveyInflation based on Wholesale Price Index (WPI) averaged 2.9 per cent during April-December 2016: Economic SurveyInflation is repeatedly being driven by narrow group of food items, pulses being major contributor of food inflation: Economic Survey India’s trade-GDP ratio is now greater than China’s: #EconomicSurvey pic.twitter.com/MzT2zrtV7y — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 31, 2017 Since about 1980, India’s growth performance has been robust, especially for a democracy: Economic SurveySocietal shifts at the level of ideas and narratives needed to overcome long-standing meta-challenges: Economic SurveyFDI reform measures were implemented, allowing India to become one of the world's largest recipients of FDI: Economic SurveyUPI can unleash the power of mobile phones in achieving digitalisation of payments and financial inclusion: Economic SurveyThe past year witnessed a number of legislative accomplishments, including GST: Economic SurveyPost-demonetisation, GDP growth in 2017-18 projected at 6.75% to 7.5%: Economic SurveyGST will create a common Indian market, improve tax compliance and governance, and boost investment and growth: Economic Survey Demonetisation 1: Currency+governance+social engg measure w short-run costs, potential long-run gains #EcoSurvey Ch3 pic.twitter.com/TalRVj6AHg — arvind subramanian (@arvindsubraman) January 31, 2017 Demonetisation has had short-term costs but holds the potential for long-term benefits: Economic Survey The 7 major reform achievements over the past year. #EcoSurvey Ch1 pic.twitter.com/0k9rUjzQFN — arvind subramanian (@arvindsubraman) January 31, 2017 Macroeconomic Indicators of the economy remain robust. #EcoSurvey Ch1 pic.twitter.com/I9Eh79zPHE — arvind subramanian (@arvindsubraman) January 31, 2017 The decline in #FiscalDeficit has continued: #EconomicSurvey pic.twitter.com/UWUJ64F11H — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 31, 2017 Headline inflation as measured by Consumer Price Index (CPI) remained under control for the third successive financial year: #EconomicSurvey pic.twitter.com/pqXH50nLMd — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 31, 2017 The current account deficit (CAD) narrowed in the first half (H1) of 2016-17 to 0.3 % of GDP: Economic SurveyEconomic Survey 2016-17 suggests setting up of a centralised Public Sector Asset Rehabilition AgencyEconomic Survey advocates reforms to unleash economic dynamism and social justiceUniversal Basic Income (UBI) Scheme an alternative to plethora of State subsidies for poverty: Economic SurveyFiscal activism embraced by advanced economies not relevant for India: Economic SurveyLabour migration in India increasing at an accelerating rate, reveals new study: Economic SurveyProperty Tax can be tapped to generate Additional Revenue at City Level: Economic SurveyReal per capita GSDP between 1983 and 2014, shows across-the-board improvement: Economic SurveyService sector estimated to grow at 8.9% in 2016-17: Economic SurveyGrowth rate of the industrial sector estimated to moderate to 5.2% in 2016-17 from 7.4% in 2015-16: Economic SurveyAgriculture sector to grow at 4.1 per cent in the current year up from 1.2 per cent in 2015-16: Economic SurveyGDP growth rate at constant market prices for the current year i.e. 2016-17 is placed at 7.1 per cent: Economic SurveyFinance Minister Arun Jaitley tables Economic Survey 2016-17 in Lok SabhaPresident calls for constructive debate on simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and Assemblies and funding of elections.E Ahamed collapses in Parliament, rushed to hospitalThe government is committed to 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas': PresidentIndia ratified the Paris Agreement on October 2, 2016, thereby sending a strong message to combating climate change: PresidentThe governmen reiterates commitment to fulfil aspirations of its people: PresidentGovernment is thankful to the GST council for working to resolve the outstanding issues: PresidentThe government has simplified procedures, repealed obsolete laws and eliminated scope for corruption: PresidentIndia launched eight operational missions covering meteorological, navigation, earth observation and communication satellites: PresidentUnder the BharatNet Project, Optical Fibre Cables now cover over 75,700 Gram Panchayats: PresidentThe National Civil Aviation Policy, will give a major boost to air connectivity in the smaller cities and towns: PresidentCreation of vital next-generation infrastructure has received special attention of the government: PresidentThe Ministry of Tourism has identified a thematic circuit for the North East region: President The government has approved North East BPO promotion scheme for creation of employment opportunities: PresidentThe government is continuing with the special dispensation in the assistance pattern to the North-eastern states: PresidentWe are opening up road and rail routes to our neighbouring countries to boost the economic development of the region: PresidentThe government has started the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga: PresidentUnder its proactive "Act East" policy, my govt is focussing on reducing isolation of the Eastern region & North-east: PresidentCentral to all the policies of my government is the welfare of the poor: PresidentA more focussed approach has been taken towards inclusive development of the notified minority communities: PresidentThe government has taken several measures to ensure that the aspirations of people from all communities are fulfilled: President The Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan is improving accessibility for the Divyang jan at public places: PresidentOver 6 lakh Divyang jan have so far benefitted from 4,700 special assistance camps organised since May 2014: PresidentThe government is committed to providing the Divyang jan equal opportunities for development: PresidentFourteen different sectors have been identified under the Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana for the empowerment of tribals: President Implementation of the 7th Pay Commission has benefitted 50 lakh employees and 35 lakh pensioners: PresidentUniversal Account Number has ensured portability of EPF accounts and has safeguarded the interest of crores of workers: PresidentSeveral measures have been taken for the welfare of the shramik, says PresidentShram-eva jayate is one of the foremost guiding principles of my government, says PresidentPresident outlines government's vision ahead of Budget Session, says it is committed to inclusive growth India's greatest strength- India's youth. pic.twitter.com/2ILFVPp6iR — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 31, 2017 The government has given a befitting reply to the incursions on our territorial land. The President also mentions surgical strikes on the several terror launch pad in Pakistan occupied Kashmir. The four-decade old demand of One Rank One Pension of defence veterans has been fulfilled: President Focus on holistic development of agriculture sector. pic.twitter.com/SMeUj23LKL — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 31, 2017 Demonetisation finds mention in the President's address. To combat black money, corruption, counterfeit currency and terror financing, government took decision on Nov 8, 2016 of demonetisation, says President By year end, all the meter gauge tracks in the North East will be converted into broad gauge lines: PresidentThe government has taken bold decision in the interest of the poor: PresidentAll the schemes of the government are for the poor, deprived and underprivileged: PresidentFor the first time speech and learning disability has been included with Special Disabilities Act: President Over 1 crore girl child bank accounts opened, saw deposits of over Rs 11,000 crore: PresidentThrough the Stand-up India initiative, the government plans to empower over two-and-a-half lakh SCs, STs and women entrepreneurs: President The government has provided special finance assistance to mitigate the damage caused by the floods in hilly and other areas: President The government is committed to social, economic equality for deprived, disempowered sections as enshrined in the Constitution: PresidentA nationwide network of 50 India International Skill Centres being established for providing training of global standards to youth: PresidentOver 20 lakh youth have benefitted from the PMKVY: President 37 per cent of 1.5 crore beneficiaries of Ujjwala scheme to provide free LPG cylinder to the poor, belonging to the SC/ST category: PresidentPradhan Mantri YUVA Yojana launched for promoting entrepreneurship education and training amongst 7 lakh students: PresidentNational Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme has been launched with a budget outlay of Rs 10,000 crore: PresidentWith motto of "Har Haath ko Hunar", the government has taken several steps for skilling youth and improving their employability: President The revision of Maternity Benefit Act will support pregnant women at the workplace: President Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan will provide comprehensive ante-natal care to all pregnant women: PresidentThree crore Kisan Credit Cards will be converted into RUPAY debit cards soon: PresidentPradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana expanded ambit of risk-coverage, doubled sum insured and facilitated lowest-ever premium: PresidentThe government has taken various steps to transform the lives of our farmers: PresidentThe sown area in the current Rabi season has shown six per cent increase in comparison to last year: PresidentA favourable monsoon supplemented by farmer-oriented schemes has increased the acreage and yield of most Kharif crops: President The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme is yielding encouraging results: President The government increased the maternity leave from 12 weeks to 26 weeks: PresidentPV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Karmakar illustrate strength of our women: PresidentThe government is making 'Naari Shakti' an integral part of our development journey, they deserve equal opportunities: PresidentSoaring prices of pulses was matter of great concern around this time last year. The government took proactive steps, it's now under control: PresidentMission Indradhanush commits to vaccinate "every child everywhere" against preventable diseases: PresidentUnder Deen Dayal Upadhayay Gram Jyoti Yojana over 11,000 villages have been electrified in a record time: President37 per cent of the Ujjwala beneficiaries belong to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes: PresidentThe Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana will make clean energy accessible to the poor: PresidentSwachh Bharat Abhiyan aims to ensure health and sanitation, particularly for the poor: PresidentThe government is committed to providing shelter to every houseless poor household through the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana: PresidentThe government has taken many initiatives to improve the quality of life of the poor: PresidentUnder Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana, over Rs 16,000 crore have been made available to SHGs in the current Financial Year: PresidentOver Rs 2 lakh crore has been provided through 5.6 crore loans sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana: PresidentTo take the banking system to the doorstep of the poor and the unbanked, the Indian Postal Payment Bank has been started: PresidentClose to 13 crore poor have been covered under various social security schemes: PresidentAn unprecedented 26 crore plus Jan Dhan accounts have been opened for the unbanked: PresidentFinancial inclusion is key to poverty alleviation: PresidentMy government is guided by the Antyodaya philosophy of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya: PresidentAt the core of all my government's policies is the welfare of the garib, dalit, peedit, shoshit, vanchit, kisan, shramik and yuva: PresidentMy government salutes the strength of janashakti and pledges to constructively utilise it in Rashtra Nirman: PresidentJanashakti has transformed Swachh Bharat Mission into a jan-andolan: PresidentThis year marks the Centenary year of Champaran Satyagraha: PresidentWe are observing the one thousandth birth anniversary of the great saint-philosopher Ramanujacharya: PresidentThis year marks the 350th birth anniversary of the great Sikh Guru - Guru Gobind Singhji: PresidentThe ideal of saha na vavatu, saha nau bhunaktu has inspired our civilisation from time immemorial: PresidentResilience demonstrated by our countrymen particularly the poor, in the fight against black money and corruption, is remarkable: PresidentThis is a historic session heralding advancement of budget cycle and merger of General Budget with Rail Budget for the first time: PresidentPresident Pranab Mukherjee reaches Parliament, begins his address. Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee en route to Parliament, will address members of both the houses shortly #Budgetsession pic.twitter.com/B6Y3Ws6Q3E — ANI (@ANI_news) January 31, 2017 Government ready to discuss every issue. We have nothing to hide, worry about or fear: Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu