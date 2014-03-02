-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Congress' Northeast woes: Vote share down 13% since 2014; BJP's up 23%
From winning an average of 1.5 seats in the six states' elections between 2009 and 2014, the BJP has won an average of 23.5 seats ...
January 25, 2018, Thursday
One nation, one election: Why Modi govt wants to go for simultaneous polls
Three out 10 registered voters still cannot cast their votes in Indian elections
January 24, 2018, Wednesday
BJP using militants to gain power in Tripura, says CM ahead of election
The Assembly Elections in Tripura is slated to be held on February 14 and the counting will take place on March 3
January 19, 2018, Friday
Tripura votes on Feb 18; Meghalaya, Nagaland polls on Feb 27
The term of the Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura legislative assemblies is ending on March 6, March 13 and March 14 respectively
December 21, 2017, Thursday
RK Nagar by-polls: Voting begins to decide fate of Jayalalithaa's seat
Campaigning for the high-stakes RK Nagar by-poll came to an end yesterday and counting will be held on December 24.
December 20, 2017, Wednesday
RK Nagar bypoll: Dhinakaran camp releases Jaya's video; AIADMK cries foul
The party said this amounted to bringing 'disrepute' to the late Tamil Nadu chief minister's fame and image
December 18, 2017, Monday
4 more state elections in 2018: How it willl change the political equations
Another set of state elections is due in 2018
December 16, 2017, Saturday
Rahul Gandhi sworn in as Congress president, hits out at PM Narendra Modi
Rahul Gandhi spoke at length about current politics that is 'devoid of kindness and truth'
March 14, 2017, Tuesday
Why BJP has become a magnet for smaller parties
With its past, present & future looking bright, newer alliance members may continue to flock to NDA
March 13, 2017, Monday
Assembly elections 2017: Amit Shah to pick BJP's CM nominees after observers' report
Parrikar Goa CM; observers to give report on UP and Uttarakhand; work on stitch numbers in Manipur
February 06, 2017, Monday
Why the votes of Indian soldiers are being rejected
In Punjab, as many as half the postal ballots have been rejected, while in Uttarakhand 26% don't count
February 02, 2017, Thursday
Plea against pre-poll freebies promise: Delhi HC seeks Centre, EC reply
The bench has fixed the matter for hearing on May 24
February 02, 2017, Thursday
BJP got billions of rupees from unknown sources: Trinamool Congress
Brien said govt's decision to cap donations to political parties at Rs 2,000 will not solve anything
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
EC notice to Parrikar over take money, vote for BJP remarks
EC has asked Parrikar to file his reply by Friday failing which it said it will take a decision
January 31, 2017, Tuesday
Sonia Gandhi not to campaign in five poll-bound states
Mulayam had said he does not approve alliance with Cong and will not campaign for his son Akhilesh
August 02, 2015, Sunday
Idco submits DPR for Khurda sea food park to Centre
Idco is nodal agency for implementation of the project
August 17, 2014, Sunday
Amit Shah looks to repeat Lok Sabha magic in UP bypolls on Sep 13
Newly-elected Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah faces a litmus test in the Uttar Pradesh bypolls when 11 Assembly ...
March 03, 2014, Monday
First state BJP candidates' list for LS polls on Mar 8: Joshi
BJP Karnataka unit's first list of Lok Sabha candidates for the state would be announced by party National President on March 8, ...
March 02, 2014, Sunday
Cong to undertake new poll strategy: Vasan
The Congress would undertake a new poll strategy for the Lok Sabha elections and the party would execute it at the right time to ...
March 02, 2014, Sunday
CPI-M releases first list of 24 candidates for LS polls
CPI(M) today released the first list of candidates for 24 Lok Sabha seats spread across in 12 states and a Union Territory.
