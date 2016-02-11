Management - Columns
February 15, 2017, Wednesday
Ambi Parameswaran: Competing with a 'free' brand
Dissing rivals by suggesting free products are inferior cuts no ice with consumers
January 22, 2017, Sunday
Rajiv Dingra: Grappling with fake news on digital
Needless to say, the good, bad and at times downright ugly news will also spread
January 18, 2017, Wednesday
Trending in 2017: Digital marketing
This year will see greater focus on mobile user experience and regional content
December 21, 2016, Wednesday
Best practices of data storytelling
A CFO can deliver analytical insights to a business by deploying data through stories
December 07, 2016, Wednesday
Vipin Dhyani: EQ over IQ for meaningful ads
Endearing advertising with kids in the lead can teach values beyond the syllabi
September 22, 2016, Thursday
Shyamal Majumdar: The promoter-professional combine
Family businesses have had a mixed record in attracting and retaining professional talent
August 31, 2016, Wednesday
Hemant Misra: Why guide when you can penalise?
That has been the attitude regarding celebrity endorsements. The government must engage with the advertising fraternity, clients ...
August 25, 2016, Thursday
Shyamal Majumdar: Learn to admit mistakes
Flipkart's Sachin Bansal deserves credit for his frankness
August 23, 2016, Tuesday
Shailesh Dobhal: Why regional consumer brands sell out
Many successful regional and local brands trip on household penetration, the unsung hero in FMCG marketing
July 28, 2016, Thursday
Shyamal Majumdar: Pokemon no-go at the workplace?
Stories about Poke-trouble at the office have gone viral, but many say the game can also facilitate bonding among employees
July 21, 2016, Thursday
Indrajit Gupta: Rising above the noise
We need our business elite to actively engage in a wider conversation about a new India
June 23, 2016, Thursday
Indrajit Gupta: Sex, work & harassment
Only a few companies have taken the trouble to train their internal complaints committee to handle the cases
June 09, 2016, Thursday
R Gopalakrishnan: Thought leadership - the ancestor of innovation
Humans are the only species that think, reflect, act and discover in a cycle of incessant learning
May 26, 2016, Thursday
Indrajit Gupta: Dealing with adaptive change
Leadership needs a new learning strategy that allows people to sense, anticipate and respond to adaptive challenges on a ...
May 19, 2016, Thursday
Shyamal Majumdar: Behind the gender pay gap
While there are mindset issues, there is enough evidence to suggest that divided work-family loyalties play a big role
May 05, 2016, Thursday
Shyamal Majumdar: Do you have the right to leave your job?
The question may sound irrelevant, but several public sector banks seem to have a different view
April 14, 2016, Thursday
R Gopalakrishnan: Boundary-spanning behaviour
The ability to adapt, stretch and operate at the boundaries is an invaluable skill
April 07, 2016, Thursday
Shyamal Majumdar: Don't fret over salary disclosure
Mutual fund houses can't argue in favour of opaque compensation practices
February 25, 2016, Thursday
Shyamal Majumdar: The disruption in the job market
Many countries are close to a point when it would be cheaper to use a robot than to employ a human worker
February 11, 2016, Thursday
Shyamal Majumdar: The 'who am I' phase after retirement
Instead of slamming the door, companies must have a plan to mentor people close to superannuation